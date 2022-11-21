Read full article on original website
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts placed on injured reserve with knee injury
Kyle Pitts' sophomore season is effectively over after the Atlanta Falcons placed him on injured reserve Monday. Pitts will be out of a minimum of four games after he suffered a torn MCL in Week 11, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the injury will require surgery and could be season-ending.
Broncos Sign RB Tyreik McAllister to PS, Place Edmonds on IR
LB Langi was cut from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad
Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
What Dolphins’ Williams has concluded after playing center. And an injury at running back
Connor Williams played tackle at the University of Texas and then started 61 games at guard for the Dallas Cowboys, compared with 10 for the Dolphins at center.
Bills' Von Miller carted off with knee injury against Lions
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced.
WTOP
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O’Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a...
WTOP
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
WTOP
Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense
HOUSTON (1-8-1) at MIAMI (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 11½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-5-1; Dolphins 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Houston leads 8-2. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021, at Miami. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins...
WTOP
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
WTOP
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal. NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE...
WTOP
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
WTOP
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-7) at KANSAS CITY (8-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Saints 27-20; Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27 RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (20), SCORING (29) RAMS DEFENSE:...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
Dolphins work out five, sign one to the practice squad on Monday
The Miami Dolphins had some room on their practice squad after defensive lineman Ben Stille was signed by the Cleveland Browns last week. On Monday, Miami hosted five free agents for workouts – defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, defensive end Ronald Blair, defensive tackle Viane Moala, offensive tackle Rashod Hill and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm.
WTOP
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
