MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO