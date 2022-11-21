ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon team to reveal new identity

OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
veronapress.com

Baseball: Rockies’ Burmeister brings Dawg Ball hitting camp to Verona

Colorado Rockies minor league hitting coach Trevor Burmeister, a Verona native and 2009 Verona Area High School graduate, is bringing a three-week-long Dawg Ball hitting camp to town in early December. Registration is underway for the hitting camp slated for Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 at the Verona...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Boys swimming: Verona brings back trio of state qualifiers

The Verona boys swimming team brings back three state qualifiers from last season’s team that finished seventh at the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Sophomore Grayson Neumann (breaststroke, butterfly, IM), senior Liam Updegrove (freestyle) and junior Landyn Drapp (freestyle, butterfly) all three qualified for the state meet last season. Neumann competed in the 100 breaststroke at state, while Updegrove and Drapp swam on the state-qualifying 400 freestyle relay team.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Verona coach Angie Murphy eclipses 300 career wins

The Verona girls basketball team honored coach Angie Murphy for reaching her 300th career win before tipoff against Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Verona Area High School. Verona rolled by Janesville Parker 85-26 in the season opener on Thursday, Nov. 17, to mark Murphy’s 300th career win...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Boys soccer: Verona’s Connor Gage named WSCA Player of the Year

For Verona junior forward Connor Gage, the postseason accolades keep rolling in. Gage was named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year and he earned first-team all-state. Gage scored 33 goals, the ninth most in the state, to help propel the Wildcats to the program’s second state championship in three appearances.
VERONA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. — After fifteen seasons with the Warhawks football program, including the last eight as the team’s head coach, Kevin Bullis has retired. Bullis was named Whitewater’s head coach in 2015 and led the Warhawks to an overall record of 78-13, including 45-4 in the WIAC, 6 trips to the division 3 playoffs, 5 conference championships, and a national runner-up finish in 2019.
WHITEWATER, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
veronapress.com

Over $70,000 in ‘Dane Arts’ grants awarded across county

More than $70,000 in “Dane Arts” grants were recently awarded to dozens of Dane County organizations that promote community arts, history and culture, County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission announced last week. “We are proud to have so many creative artists call...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI

