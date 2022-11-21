Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon team to reveal new identity
OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
veronapress.com
Baseball: Rockies’ Burmeister brings Dawg Ball hitting camp to Verona
Colorado Rockies minor league hitting coach Trevor Burmeister, a Verona native and 2009 Verona Area High School graduate, is bringing a three-week-long Dawg Ball hitting camp to town in early December. Registration is underway for the hitting camp slated for Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 at the Verona...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
veronapress.com
Boys swimming: Verona brings back trio of state qualifiers
The Verona boys swimming team brings back three state qualifiers from last season’s team that finished seventh at the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Sophomore Grayson Neumann (breaststroke, butterfly, IM), senior Liam Updegrove (freestyle) and junior Landyn Drapp (freestyle, butterfly) all three qualified for the state meet last season. Neumann competed in the 100 breaststroke at state, while Updegrove and Drapp swam on the state-qualifying 400 freestyle relay team.
veronapress.com
Girls basketball: Verona coach Angie Murphy eclipses 300 career wins
The Verona girls basketball team honored coach Angie Murphy for reaching her 300th career win before tipoff against Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Verona Area High School. Verona rolled by Janesville Parker 85-26 in the season opener on Thursday, Nov. 17, to mark Murphy’s 300th career win...
veronapress.com
Boys soccer: Verona’s Connor Gage named WSCA Player of the Year
For Verona junior forward Connor Gage, the postseason accolades keep rolling in. Gage was named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year and he earned first-team all-state. Gage scored 33 goals, the ninth most in the state, to help propel the Wildcats to the program’s second state championship in three appearances.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
Channel 3000
Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement
WHITEWATER, Wis. — After fifteen seasons with the Warhawks football program, including the last eight as the team’s head coach, Kevin Bullis has retired. Bullis was named Whitewater’s head coach in 2015 and led the Warhawks to an overall record of 78-13, including 45-4 in the WIAC, 6 trips to the division 3 playoffs, 5 conference championships, and a national runner-up finish in 2019.
MaxPreps
Wynn Stang named 2022 MaxPreps Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
veronapress.com
Over $70,000 in ‘Dane Arts’ grants awarded across county
More than $70,000 in “Dane Arts” grants were recently awarded to dozens of Dane County organizations that promote community arts, history and culture, County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission announced last week. “We are proud to have so many creative artists call...
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
Comments / 0