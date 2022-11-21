Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Reports: Ryan Reaves traded from Rangers to Wild
The 35-year-old right wing is one of the NHL's toughest players.
Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer
Toronto Maple Leafs’ legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has passed away at 71. The Leafs announced that news Thursday: Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022 Salming, a 6’1”, 209-pound defenseman from Salmi, Sweden, Read more... The post Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Avalanche re-assign former first-round pick Oskar Olausson to AHL
After their game last night, a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the Colorado Avalanche announced they’ve re-assigned winger Oskar Olausson to the Colorado Eagles, their AHL affiliate. No corresponding move was announced. The transaction leaves the team with only 11 forwards, however, Colorado does not play again until tomorrow afternoon.
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
theScore
Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder
The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Are Nearly Locked Into Playoff Position
Playoffs? Playoffs?! As the infamous post-game rant from former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Mora went. Am I crazy for talking about the New Jersey Devils and making the playoffs at American Thanksgiving? Perhaps, but there’s some merit to it. There have been articles written on playoff odds and being in a postseason position at American Thanksgiving. And the results are overwhelmingly in your favor if your favorite team is in the top eight of either conference.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 3, NY Rangers 5 – ‘Our game matched our year’
LAK – Kevin Fiala (7), Assists: Adrian Kempe (5), Anze Kopitar (12) LAK – Gabriel Vilardi (11) (Power Play), Assists: Kevin Fiala (13), Drew Doughty (10) NYR – Braden Schneider (1), Assists: Filip Chytil (5), Alexis Lafreniere (6) NYR – Vincent Trocheck (7), Assists: Ryan Lindgren (3),...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
Former Clipper Suspended Again For Shoving Phoenix Suns Player Again
Patrick Beverley loves shoving the Phoenix Suns.
Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, holding Ottawa scoreless for the second and third periods.
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
Golden Knights Show What They're Made of With Third-Period Comeback
The Vegas Golden Knights deleted a two-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-4, on Monday night.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
