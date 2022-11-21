Read full article on original website
Dolphins great Zach Thomas named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for fifth time
Dolphins great Zach Thomas was named one of 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth consecutive year the 13-year linebacker has been named a semifinalist.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 12
The NFL hierarchy after Week 11 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) The Colts let middle part and the Eagles wound up 9-1. The Jets punted to the Patriots and Marcus Jones deposited them in fourth place in the AFC East. And San Francisco took care of business in Mexico. Just another weekend in the NFL. As we move ahead to Week 12, here is how all 32 teams stack up...32. Houston Texans (1-8-1, lost to Washington Commanders) (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports) One has to start wondering if this organization is going to give Lovie Smith the same treatment it gave David...
Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Joshua Palmer and Christian Kirk are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 12 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss
CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
Wednesday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Broncos waive Melvin Gordon, Chargers/Chiefs recap and Cordarrelle Patterson appreciation
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens give an update on the news following Week 11 in the NFL, including a recap of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, before searching through the waiver wire for Week 12 recommendations.
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
Soccer-Thanksgiving football could include tasty U.S. soccer treat
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - United States coach Gregg Berhalter opened his World Cup news conference on Thursday by wishing all the Americans in the room a happy Thanksgiving which normally means a feast of turkey and football.
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O’Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a...
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-7) at KANSAS CITY (8-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Saints 27-20; Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27 RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (20), SCORING (29) RAMS DEFENSE:...
Week 12 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Austin Ekeler should put up RB1 numbers in Arizona.
Streaking 49ers host Saints seeking 4th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (4-7) at SAN FRANCISCO (6-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 9 1/2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat 49ers 27-13 on Nov. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. LAST WEEK: Saints beat Rams 27-20; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10),...
6 players fantasy football managers should pick up for 2023 dynasty, keeper leagues
For some, the dream is still alive in fantasy football in 2022. The playoffs are within reach, and you’re still trying to win a title. Maybe you’ve already mortgaged your future if you’re in a dynasty or keeper league. But if you’re on the other end of...
