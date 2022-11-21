ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Top 10 Manhattan loans: Big lending enters deep freeze

Major real estate lending in Manhattan has literally been decimated in the past year. The 10 biggest real estate loan in Manhattan totaled $279 million in October — about 60 percent less than in September, and just one-10th of last October’s total. Hotel owners nabbed some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City

NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Route Fifty

New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market

Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU

Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

