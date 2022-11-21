Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
NBC Connecticut
The Future of Parking Is in New York — and It Costs at Least $300,000 Per Space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
therealdeal.com
Top 10 Manhattan loans: Big lending enters deep freeze
Major real estate lending in Manhattan has literally been decimated in the past year. The 10 biggest real estate loan in Manhattan totaled $279 million in October — about 60 percent less than in September, and just one-10th of last October’s total. Hotel owners nabbed some of the...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Low-Rise Retail Stores on Flatbush Avenue to Be Razed for Condos
Greenpoint Designer Knows How to Dress a Rock Star [NYT]. A Night Out in Park Slope With Old Jewish Men [NYT]. Live from the Brooklyn Museum—Today’s Top Stories! [New Yorker]. Newtown Creek Alliance Wants Input on Proposed Creek Changes [Greenpointers]. Industry City’s Ice Rink Returns to Brooklyn for...
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing
Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
'They treat us like animals': NYCHA residents call on city for change
From cracked plaster, to mold, to not having any heat, tenants said something needs to be done now.
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis
Across the country, rents are constantly being pushed higher, especially in metropolitan neighborhoods and research shows many Americans are spending upwards of 50% of their income on basic living expenses. A recent survey from Redfin shows that pricing on rental units is up more than 15% over the previous year.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
Washington Square News
Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU
Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
POLITICO
Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
