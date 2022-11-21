Read full article on original website
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
Made in Tucson Market returns to Fourth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 27
The Made In Tucson (MinT) Market is returning to historic Fourth Avenue this Sunday, Nov. 28 to help with your holiday shopping needs.
xdaysiny.com
Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson
Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location
California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Music is a priority for Courtney McKenna
Growing up in Tucson, singer/songwriter Courtney McKenna loved music. Now the artist is pursuing her dream in LA, living in Manhattan Beach. McKenna will return to Tucson to perform as a duo with drummer Diego Rodriguez at Bacio Italiano on Wednesday, Nov. 23. They plan to perform covers and acoustic originals. Frequently, she joins the San Diego-based Sweet Myths.
Candelight vigil in Tucson to mourn Club Q victims Tuesday, Nov. 22
Tucsonans are mourning the five victims killed in the deadly shooting at Club Q. A candlelight vigil is planned for Nov. 22 at Bumstead's at 9:30 p.m.
pctonline.com
Truly Nolen Community Car Show Returns
TUCSON, Ariz. - After skipping 2020 and 2021 due to health and safety protocols, Truly Nolen proceeded with its 4th annual Community Car Show on Nov. 12, at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center (432 S. Williams Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.) and a record crowd of more than 1,000 people attended.
thisistucson.com
30 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 25-27 🛍🔭🌨
We're grateful for a lot of things. The fall weather, the many events to keep us busy, the incredible food we get to eat on a daily basis, the warm community. More than anything, though, we're grateful for you — our readers. Thank you for supporting us in all the ways you do. We wouldn't be here without you!
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
KGUN 9
98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo. And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar. "The Tucson Rodeo is...
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
thisistucson.com
El Jefe Cat Lounge is opening a cafe next door 🐱☕️
When Tiffany Lee’s kids went off to college, they took their cats with them. “So I had to visit a cat lounge in Tempe,” Lee says, of no longer having cats of her own to play with. “And I was like, ‘This is a good idea.’”
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
This Arizona Spot Is Among The Best Warm Places To Visit In January
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the best warm places to visit in the dead of winter.
franchising.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson
Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
KOLD-TV
Tucson LGBTQ+ community overwhelmed with emotion after deadly shootings in Colorado Springs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The LGBTQ+ Community in Tucson is speaking out following the deadly shootings at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others. Aldrich is facing five...
