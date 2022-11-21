ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenue, MD

Francis Tyrone Baker

On November 9th, 2022 Francis passed away peacefully at the age of 47 at his home in Lexington Park Maryland. Francis was born april 19th 1975 in Leonardtown Maryland. Francis was educated in St Mary’s County Public School system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. He took college classes through Stafford University. Francis started his career as a beautician, doing hair at the family home, then he worked at 3 different salons. He was actively working at hair stuff. He was a beautician for over 20 years. He loved making woman and children look and feel beautiful. He took passion on each and every persons hair that he did. He was the best beautician known to all who had hair styles by Francis. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team Dallas cowboys, talking to his friends and family on the phone, doing scratch off and spending time with his friends, family and his dog Kody. He had several special friends that he loved spending time with.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Rose Marie Rose

On November 16, 2022, Rose Marie Rose, of La Plata, MD, passed away at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Rose. The family is deeply saddened by her passing, but are rejoicing in the...
LA PLATA, MD
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Friendly Food Drive Competition Provides For Families In Need

LA PLATA, Md. – As Thanksgiving approaches, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building are providing food for families in need. A service opportunity disguised as a friendly competition among various departments in the building provided a total of 15,091 food items...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Christmas On The Square Cancelled

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Clements Convenience Center To Reopen This Week

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will reopen with normal business hours, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. We thank citizens for their patience during the renovation process. There will be a temporary waiver for the limit of the number of trash...
CLEMENTS, MD
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
LA PLATA, MD
MISSING TEEN: Leilani Moreno, Age 14; Last Seen In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Leilani Moreno. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 11/21/22 wearing a gray hoodie, blue leggings, and black sandals. (see photograph) Anyone with information, please contact the Sheriff’s...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CCPS Celebrates Substitute Educators Day

LA PLATA, Md. – Natarsha Williams was familiar with working with children when she applied to be a substitute teacher with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) a few years ago. While living in Washington, D.C., she worked as an instructional assistant (IA) and coached cheerleading. A substitute who works at multiple elementary schools — including Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and Dr. James Craik elementary schools — she enjoys working with young children.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Calvert Commissioners Declare November To Be Native American Heritage Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 15th, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners released a proclamation recognizing November as National Native American Heritage Month. This national holiday came to be on August 3rd, 1990, when then-President George H. W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress that officially recognized the month-long occasion.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 14 – November 20, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,582 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-67524:. On November 19, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
CALIFORNIA, MD
CSM Leases St. Charles Children’s Learning Center To CCPS

WALDORF, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will lease its former St. Charles Children’s Learning Center (CLC) to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to add additional availability for full-day prekindergarten programing in Charles County. Under the agreement unanimously approved by the CSM Board of Trustees at its Nov. 17 monthly meeting, CCPS will lease the CLC for two years starting Jan. 1, 2023 with an option for two additional years after June 2026.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint On Wednesday

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Wednesday, November 23. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Update On The Inclement Weather Plan For Christmas On The Square

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As the forecasted weather for the day of Christmas on the Square on Friday has slightly improved, the Town of Leonardtown, in coordination with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, has decided to delay the decision on the status of the event to Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 3 p.m.
LEONARDTOWN, MD

