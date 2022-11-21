Read full article on original website
browneyedflowerchild.com
What to Eat at German Christmas Markets
A trip to Germany in December is not complete without visiting the Christmas markets (or Christkindlmarkts) that pop up in almost every city. Overall, the German Christmas markets are magical and special during the festive season and I believe everyone should experience them at least once! From what to eat at the German Christmas markets to shopping, there is so much to enjoy within these charming wooden stalls.
‘Festive joy and genuine excitement’: Readers’ favourite independent UK shopping streets
Rather than spend an afternoon in the crowds of Manchester why not jump on a tram and ride 20 minutes to the trendy south Manchester suburb of Chorlton? The neighbourhood has dozens of crafty shops, independent traders and an unrivalled variety of places to eat, drink and be merry. Among the highlights are The House of Bystander for its local art; Chorlton bookshop, which is a beautiful independent store; and Franny & Filer, which stocks contemporary artisan jewellery. After shopping you can find any sort of cuisine: Barbakan Deli is wonderful for a fresh lunch, the tapas at Bar San Juan is the best you’ll find outside Spain and the Beech Inn is perfect for a winter pint.
Christmas Holidays Should End January 6th or The Twelfth day of Christmas
While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.
10 picturesque winter destinations that look like they're straight out of a holiday movie
You may never want to leave the real-life English town where "The Holiday" was filmed, and technically you don't have to.
This Holiday, Stage Access Becomes ‘Nutcracker Central,’ With 9 Variations of Tchaikovsky’s Magical Masterpiece
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Few musical events are as inextricably tied with the holidays as The Nutcracker, and to make this holiday season extra special, Stage Access – the streaming service dedicated to music, ballet, opera and the performing arts – is offering a dazzling array of nine different variations on this wintertime spectacular. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005813/en/ “Casse Noisette,” or “The Nutcracker,” as presented by the Ballet Company of the National Opera of Ukraine in 2018, is among the nine different versions of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic that will debut Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 24) on Stage Access, the streaming service dedicated to music, opera, ballet and the performing arts. Stage Access offers a free seven-day trial to all new viewers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Central European PMs stress shared ties amid friction on war
KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary —...
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter
How to Drink and Eat Your Way Through Tuscany In Just Three Days
Come for Chianti, stay for the unforgettable gamberi rossi.
Ronaldo Makes Men’s World Cup History With Goal vs. Ghana
This record-breaking goal comes just a few days after news broke that he and Manchester United are parting ways.
BBC
Europe's research ministers to commit billions to 'space race'
European research ministers are meeting in Paris to try to agree contributions to the €18.5bn (£16.1bn) of funding needed for future space activity. On their agenda are missions to the Moon and Mars, and, closer to home, satellites to monitor the weather and encrypt global communications. The proposed...
This Luxury Cruise Lets You Eat Your Way Around the World in 155 Days
The Azamara 2025 World Cruise includes food-focused excursions across 37 countries, from olive oil tastings in Cyprus to lunch in Hong Kong.
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
US News and World Report
Europe Flags Space Ambitions With Spending Hike and New Astronauts
PARIS (Reuters) -European nations agreed on Wednesday to boost spending on space by 17% to stay on the heels of United States and China in two days of intense bargaining overshadowed by rising energy prices. The European Space Agency (ESA) said its 22 member states had agreed to provide 16.9...
England wary of World Cup upset against US
A win for the U.S. over England would be latest of World Cup upsets
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 22
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
How to Find the Best Wines from Australia
While the grapes grown in Australia were predominantly French in origin, an influx of Italian and Spanish varietals have made their mark across the country.
hotelnewsme.com
FESTIVE IS LIFE AT FOUR SEASONS DUBAI
Only one season exists where one can see their smile reflected in a shiny bauble – as they carefully place it in the tree’s last empty spot. Only one time of year exists where every room is lit up with sparkling lights but also with the cheer of being with loved ones, where every dish is hearty and every toast is heartfelt, where every laugh echoes and every gift is unwrapped, and where happiness blossoms. At Four Seasons Dubai the stage is set for eternal memories with experiences that bring friends and family together.
Food & Wine
