ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Institute study suggests new way of measuring cellular age

By Phil Pinarski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrDE8_0jJ5lhvB00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new study by researchers at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids may have found a new way of measuring the age of our cells and how susceptible we are to contracting diseases.

The study, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications , found a link to the number of times our cells have divided and how old they are. Scientists say the findings will allow doctors to eventually determine how likely you are to develop a disease, like cancer.

“Each time your cells divide, we lose a little bit of information. And from that information loss, we’re able to then turn it into a clock and tell you how many times your cells have divided,” Jamie Endicott, Ph.D., who led the study, said.

While scientists have always tried to link aging with health and disease, this study is the first to use a nonchronological clock, but rather a “cellular clock” to make a determination. All cells are considered the same age, but some divide much faster, thus making them older.

“Cellular aging is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases, but it can be tough to measure. Our ‘cellular clock’ gives us powerful new insights into biological aging, how it differs between cells within a single person, and how it may impact a person’s likelihood of developing disease,” Endicott said.

Environmental factors, like smoking, have been shown to play a role in intensifying cell division, according to the study.

Endicott is a graduate student at VAI and one of the leads on the study. She said that while there is still more research that needs to be done, researchers hope to have a test ready for patients to take to determine the likelihood of developing diseases within the next decade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grmag.com

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

New fund launches to support BIPOC farmers, increase access to land

Agroup of West Michigan growers is proposing a solution to solve two problems around equity and unentitled land assets that currently affect the state’s agricultural industry. The West Michigan Farmers of Color Land Fund launched last year to champion equity in the state’s thriving agriculture industry. Modeled after successful...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Adaptive reuse could help address housing shortage

With a desperate need for more living units, adaptive reuse looks to be on the rise for Grand Rapids. There are more than 1,360 apartment units under construction in Grand Rapids that are being converted from other uses, according to a report from RentCafe. The Grand Rapids numbers are leading the state, which is expected to have more than 2,500 adaptive reuse apartments coming online beginning next year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan

Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth

Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy