Tennessee Tribune
First 4 MTSU Students Reach Med School at Meharry
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four Middle Tennessee State University undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to...
Tennessee’s EV industry is growing lightning fast
We wanted to find out why Tennessee is fast-becoming the capital of electric vehicles.
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
clarksvillenow.com
John David Bradley, Jr.
John David (JD) Bradley, Jr. was born November 15, 1944, in Clarksville, TN to John David Bradley, Sr. and Hazel Thomas Bradley. JD accepted Christ as his Lord and personal Savior and united with the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading the Bible. JD graduated high school in...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
clarksvillenow.com
Jimmy Straw
Ret. SFC Jimmy Ray Straw, age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 19, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Annual construction competition held in Clarksville to teach tools of trades
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 13th annual Northern Mid-TN Construction Competition was held recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Students worked together in groups of two and received prizes in sets of two. Prizes included hand and power tools, hard hats, work gloves, safety glasses and anything else that...
clarksvillenow.com
Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo now open for vendors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – The big annual Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo is coming up in January, presenting the top regional outdoor vendors under one roof for a three-day event. Also known as the Tuckessee Hunting & Fishing Show, the event highlights Tennessee and Kentucky hunting, boating and...
‘I don’t have a job, this is a career’: Tennessee program helps former inmate discover passion for culinary arts
Michael Barrett's life looks a lot different than it used to. Instead of waking up in jail every morning, he wakes up and goes to a job he loves. But the journey getting there wasn’t necessarily an easy one. It was full of lows – lots of lows.
clarksvillenow.com
David Riggins, longtime Planning Commission director, dies at 68
David Allen Riggins, 68, passed away on November 18th, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. David was born September 7, 1954, in Montgomery County to Lawrence Edward and Evelyn Earlene Riggins. He was a Baptist. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and earned a master’s degree from Murray State University. David joined the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission in 1977. After 13 years he was appointed director, where he served until his retirement in 2012.
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill Christian Academy head of school on how they started, what they have planned | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sara Hendrix is the head of school for the new Chapel Hill Christian Academy. This week, she joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about the inspiration behind the school, which opened just as the pandemic was starting, and she shares some big news about the land they’ve acquired in Sango for their new school campus.
Chicago brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone to open in surrounding Nashville communities
New Buona/Rainbow Cone locations will open in Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
clarksvillenow.com
James Bernard Nickell
James Bernard Nickell, age 55, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. James was born March 15, 1967 in Ada, OK, to the late Eugene Nickell and Roxanna Dodson. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Nickell. James is survived by his girlfriend, Isela (Stella) Diaz,...
Nashville ranks #1 for the worst potholes in the US
A new ranking has put Music City at the top of the charts. Unfortunately, the number one spot comes with costly consequences for drivers in Nashville.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes doubled in TN from 2019-2021; activists worry new legislation will lead to more
As the suspect in the deadly shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is being held on hate crime charges, members of the LGBTQ community in Tennessee worry rhetoric and legislation in the Volunteer State will lead to a similar outcome in their own safe havens.
WKRN
Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
