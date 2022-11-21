MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lots of clouds moved into Middle Georgia ahead of Tuesday morning and will hang around throughout the day. It was a much warmer morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Tuesday. Temperatures were up 15-20 degrees across the region when compared to Monday morning as a result of added cloud cover that moved in overnight. We will see a good bit of clouds throughout the day today, however there will be several pockets of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s around Middle Georgia as winds blow in from the northeast at 5-10 mph. No rain is expected today despite the cloudier weather.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO