FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Suncoast Thanksgiving traditions
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Whether you're making a turkey or putting a Christmas tree up, everyone has their own traditions on Thanksgiving. Here is what some folks on the Suncoast say they do for Thanksgiving. THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS:. "Usually we go to my Grandma’s house and everybody is in charge of bringing...
Manatee County Renter Has Sewage Coming Into Her Home
A Manatee County renter has raw sewage coming into her home, and she can’t get anyone to help. Anthony Napolitano, and Cheryl Napolitano are tenants in Sabal Bay Townhomes in Manatee County. They have raw sewage spewing just outside their house. They say they’ve had it overflow into their home.
Season of Sharing Campaign underway in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - 'Tis the season of giving! If you're looking to help families this holiday season, the Season of Sharing campaign is one effort may want to consider. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County runs it from November to January to help hardworking families who are just one emergency away from facing homelessness.
New Sarasota County school board members sworn in
We got our first look at Sarasota County’s new school board Tuesday afternoon. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Tim Enos were sworn in at Venice High School. “Onward and upward. There are great things to do as we come before us,” said Ziegler. “After serving 35 years with...
66-yr-old Sarasota man dies in accident after medical episode
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 22, 2022 - A 66-year-old Sarasota man suffered a medical episode while driving in Manatee County and died after crashing. The man was driving a sedan directly behind a car driven by a 53-year-old Sarasota man about 4 o'clock this afternoon at the intersection of SR 70 and Lockwood Ridge Rd when he suffered the medical episode and crashed into the car in front of him. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Second-annual Sports Card Show returning to Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - After you get stuffed full of Turkey this Thanksgiving, the following day in Venice, you can feast your eyes upon a top-tier sports card show. Pennant Fever presents the 2nd annual Sports Card Collector Show in Venice this week, at the Hotel Venezia Banquet Center. Festivities will...
Sarasota Police Investigating a Death
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a death that occurred today within the city limits. According to police, an adult male died in the 800 block of Mecca Drive. They are calling it a suspicious death. Police detectives believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger...
Riverview, Venice set for regional final clash
VENICE (SNN-TV) - With the high school football season winding down, only one game with two Suncoast teams takes place this Friday, just games away from a State title berth. Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium, the Venice Indians and Riverview Rams clash in the Class 4S - 4th Region final. With...
Hundreds help feed 600 families in annual Tanner's Turkey giveaway
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Now, let’s talk Turkey. Hundreds of families in need are getting a helping hand this Thanksgiving. Michele Tanner, a local realtor, organizes the Tanner’s Turkeys event every year. In its 12th year, she along with hundreds of volunteers delivered 600 bags of food out of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Huffer, Lee share co-medalist honors in Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - After a month of hard work to restore Plantation Golf and Country Club, the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament finally completed yesterday. At the end, Seulki Lee and Becca Huffer walked away co-medalists at 4-under par. The two started the final round tied for 11th but showed strength in unfavorable weather and climbed to the top.
Sarasota Christian shutout in SSAC 2A Finals
LAKELAND, FL (SNN-TV) - This past Saturday in Lakeland the SSAC 2A Championship in 8-man football was up for grabs when Sarasota Christian collided with Vero Beach's Master's Academy. Unfortunately for the Blazers and head coach Jacob Spenn, SCS came out on the losing end.
St. Stephen's, ODA well-represented on SSAC All-South Team
VALRICO, FL (SNN-TV) - Earlier today, the Sunshine State Athletic Conference released their All-South Team including several players from both Saint Stephen's and Out-of-Door Academy, and even one coach. Saint Stephen's was well represented with 5 players selected, whereas ODA had 3 players receiving the nod.
Officials warn to drink responsibly during holiday weekend
SARASOTA - Thanksgiving Eve, otherwise known as Blackout Wednesday is considered on the biggest bar nights and deadliest nights of the year. “No one leaves their house and says, I’m going to get a DUI tonight, no one leaves their house or the bar and says you know what, I’m going to kill somebody tonight after I’ve been drinking," said Regional Executive Director for Mother's Against Drunk Driving, Larry Coggins.
Brian Battie achieves 1,000 yard rushing season
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - A former Sarasota Sailor turned-USF Bull reached a feat not achieved by a Bulls running back in 4 years. South Florida fell 48-42 to Tulsa on Friday night on the road, but the bright spot for the Bulls was glaring. Running back Brian Battie needed 127 yards...
Deion Sanders 'in talks' with USF, Colorado about HC jobs
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has reportedly "been in discussions with power-brokers" to potentially fill vacancies at Colorado or South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Auburn also has an opening, although the school is expected to go in a different direction and has not...
