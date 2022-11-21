ARLINGTON - Before the Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota game last week, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence hinted at a hindrance. "I got a little injury with the foot - both feet, actually - and my knees," said Lawrence. "It's just all about just trying to maintain what I have but also take care of me throughout the week, so I can be fresh to go out there on Sunday and do what I need to do."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO