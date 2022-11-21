ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What time is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

By Dom Farrell
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
NBC Washington

How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any...
The Independent

What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
NBC Sports

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Saudi Arabia will try for a second massive upset in as many games at the 2022 World Cup, when they face Poland in Group C play on Saturday. To beat Argentina, one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, on day 3 of the tournament would have been unthinkable before the Green Falcons went out and shocked the world with a 2-1 smash-and-grab victory. Now, Saudi Arabia (3 points) sit atop the group, with Poland and Mexico (1 point) and Argentina (0) in pursuit.
The Independent

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Some are predicting Uruguay to emerge as a dangerous side in the World Cup knock-out stages but first they must prove their worth in a tough group which starts against South Korea.Ghana and Portugal also look capable in one of the most difficult groups to call.Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE: Latest updates from Group H clashDiego Alonso has a wealth of options up top, with Darwin Nunez representing a changing of the guard as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani enter the final stages of their careers. While Federico Valverde could be one of the stars of the tournament having...
Sporting News

Why USA vs. England is far more than just another World Cup game: 1950 upset, 2010 draw and EPL influence loom large

When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy