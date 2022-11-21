What time is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Sporting News
How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will be hoping for another fairytale campaign this time round in Qatar, and they get their campaign underway against Morocco. The world was in awe as Luka Modric's marvels took down Denmark, Russia and England before succumbing to a clinical and quality France side in the final.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
If day three started with a bang, yesterday it was more of a whimper, as Croatia and Morocco played out arguably the worst game of the tournament so far in a 0-0 draw. But then things really got going, courtesy of Japan and Spain!. Day Three at the 2022 FIFA...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Serbia free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable in USA
While the main event for American World Cup fans is the Black Friday showdown with England, there is a delicious Thanksgiving appetizer as tournament favorites Brazil meet capable European challengers Serbia in Group H play. Neymar is the draw on a loaded Brazil squad, but Serbia will put their strikers...
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Argentina play Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C at the Qatar World Cup.With Poland football and Croatia football also in the group, Argentina will hope to make a winning start as they begin their campaign.Lionel Messi is facing his last chance to win a World Cup at the age of 35 and his team comes into the tournament as one of the favourites after Argentina won the Copa America last summer.Following on from a car crash of a campaign in 2018, Argentina have far better balance and cohesion now under Lionel Scaloni than in perhaps any...
Sporting News
How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 Group A match
An all-but guaranteed passport to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages is on offer for the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. Having both opened their tournaments with wins, the chance to claim another three points and control of Group A is on offer when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
NBC Sports
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Saudi Arabia will try for a second massive upset in as many games at the 2022 World Cup, when they face Poland in Group C play on Saturday. To beat Argentina, one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, on day 3 of the tournament would have been unthinkable before the Green Falcons went out and shocked the world with a 2-1 smash-and-grab victory. Now, Saudi Arabia (3 points) sit atop the group, with Poland and Mexico (1 point) and Argentina (0) in pursuit.
Portugal vs. Ghana 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (11/23/22): How to watch, time, channel, details
It might be Thanksgiving here in the United States on Thursday, but in Qatar, the World Cup rages on. And on Thursday morning, while the turkey is roasting there’s an intriguing group stage match that will get underway right before noon, as Ghana and Portugal will square off in a Group H matchup at 11 a.m. eastern time.
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Serbia World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Brazil will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign against tournament darkhorses Serbia on Thursday, November 24. The Selecao arrive in Qatar as the highest-ranked team in the world and they're considered strong favourites to win a sixth World Cup over the next month. Brazil haven't lifted the trophy since 2002...
Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Some are predicting Uruguay to emerge as a dangerous side in the World Cup knock-out stages but first they must prove their worth in a tough group which starts against South Korea.Ghana and Portugal also look capable in one of the most difficult groups to call.Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE: Latest updates from Group H clashDiego Alonso has a wealth of options up top, with Darwin Nunez representing a changing of the guard as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani enter the final stages of their careers. While Federico Valverde could be one of the stars of the tournament having...
Sporting News
Why USA vs. England is far more than just another World Cup game: 1950 upset, 2010 draw and EPL influence loom large
When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.
Sporting News
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
Sporting News
Memo Ochoa penalty save vs Robert Lewandowski: How Mexico goalkeeper stop vs Poland turns Group C on its head
Mexico and Poland were unable to find a breakthrough in their 2022 World Cup Group C opener after a 0-0 draw in Doha. Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day threw the group open ahead of kickoff at Stadium 974, but neither side could take advantage.
Comments / 0