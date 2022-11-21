ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Comeback

Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach

Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Kyler Murray makes QB expectations clear

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-7 and in need of a boost to get their season back on track. They’re hopeful that the return of quarterback Kyler Murray could be the thing that makes it happen. According to Murray, it sounds like all signs point to him returning to the field on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ

