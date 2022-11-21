Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL legend rips Cardinals defender on George Kittle touchdown: 'This is embarrassing'
NFL legend Troy Aikman had a lot to say about the Arizona Cardinals' lack of defense on the last touchdown the San Francisco 49ers scored Monday night.
Rapid reactions: Things go south in Mexico City as Cardinals fall to 49ers
The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City. Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters react to a brutal defeat that nearly has put the Cardinals’ postseason hopes to bed in Week 11.
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach
Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
thecomeback.com
Kyler Murray makes QB expectations clear
The Arizona Cardinals are 4-7 and in need of a boost to get their season back on track. They’re hopeful that the return of quarterback Kyler Murray could be the thing that makes it happen. According to Murray, it sounds like all signs point to him returning to the field on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football. It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. Kyler...
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
theScore
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs as 49ers top Cardinals in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers...
