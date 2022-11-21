Read full article on original website
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers and Huskers meet with Big Ten title on the line
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (17-1 Big Ten, 23-3 overall) will travel to Lincoln to take on the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-2, 24-3) in a match that will help decide the Big Ten championship. The Badgers and Huskers should be used to high stakes matches at this point. From...
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Battle of the Axe is one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football. It’s so old that the Axe wasn’t even the original trophy the two teams began to fight for. In this rivalry, like so many others, records mean nothing. Either team could be undefeated or not have a win at all and the game would still usually come down to one of the final drives. So let’s take a look at the keys to victory that’ll help Wisconsin earn the W by the end of the game.
Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Badgers win ugly in Atlantis
Wisconsin men’s basketball got their Battle 4 Atlantis tournament underway this afternoon as they matched up with the Dayton Flyers in Nassau. The game started in, well, pretty ugly fashion as neither team could get much of anything going on the offensive side of the court. The lone bright spot, aside from the Badger defense, was that of Connor Essegian who scored 11 of the Badger's 23 points in the first half. While the Badger offense struggled, Dayton struggled more and the Badgers were able to head to half leading 23-14.
Wisconsin Football: Jim Leonhard to appeal LB Nick Herbig targeting call; UPDATED- appeal denied
Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Nick Herbig was ejected in the second half of last weekend’s matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a targeting call on a play against quarterback Casey Thompson. As a result, Herbig is expected to miss the first half of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Golden...
Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Game Preview and Thread vs Kansas Jayhawks
The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a grinding win over the Dayton Flyers 43-42 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Today, they move onto round two where they will face off with the 3rd ranked and defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks. Note, this is also the game thread. It’s Thanksgiving and I don't have time to write a second post so fire off in the comments here.
Wisconsin Football vs. Minnesota Betting Preview
The 132nd meeting in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe takes place this Saturday in Madison and oddsmakers project it will be quite the slugest. According to Draftkings, the line for this game currently sits at 3.5 in favor of the Badgers. The total for this game is, once again, incredibly low sitting at just 34.5 points. Yes, that’s low but its still a whole 3 points higher than Minnesota/Iowa last week which means oddsmakers CLEARLY respect Wisconsin’s offense, right? Sure, anyway, let's dive into these.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to Watch Week 13 Matchup
Wisconsin and Minnesota will meet for the 132nd time on Saturday as they battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Axe game has been played more than any other rivarly game in college football and it has been as close as any rivalry game as the splits are nearly dead even. The Badgers have won 62 of the meetings while the Gophers have taken 61 (8 ties).
Wisconsin Men’s Basketball vs. Dayton Flyers Game Thread
The Battle 4 Atlantis gets underway this afternoon in Nassau. The Badgers are part of a TOUGH 8 team field featuring multiple teams in KenPom’s rankings. To start, Wisconsin will face off with the Dayton Flyers who are projected to be one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10 conference. The winner of this game will take on the winner of NC/Kansas on Thursday. How are we feelin’ about this one Badger fans? Let us know! For those of you off of work, let’s get the comment section rolling!
