Meadowbrook Mall hosting food drive for Clarksburg Mission
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall is partnering with Unicare to sponsor a food drive for the Clarksburg Mission. They’re looking for canned meats, veggies, and other storable foods. Aside from food they’re also accepting donations of essential kitchen, grooming, and cleaning products. Darlene Stuckey is a...
Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time, Lewis County is preparing to open an ice-skating rink. It will be open from Friday, Nov. 28th until Dec. 4th on Main Ave. right across from the Glass Museum. Nate Stansberry is the City Manager. He said this is important for the...
Mon County Health Department holds annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While many of us don’t enjoy going to the dentist, we all know how important it is. It can also be expensive. That’s why a local health department decided to help out. Healthy Smiles Day is a day where adults can get a free...
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning Brushes and Combs
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning brushes and combs. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blaze, a very energetic dog, with her that is up for adoption and talked about the toys he likes. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
Here's a list of Christmas parades happening in north central West Virginia.
Post-holiday travel to be rainy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain may not be affecting your Thanksgiving Day, but it might affect your travel plans after the holiday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tina Yoke from the Clarksburg Visitors Bureau joined First at 4. She talked about Clarksburg Winterfest, the events that are planned, and how local business are contributing. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Eleanor Ball
Eleanor Ball, 91, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born in Webster Springs on December 01, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas William and Hazel Hamrick Knicley Riffle. She had worked at Giant Eagle and was a floral designer at Galloways Florist. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church of Christ and was active in the Smithtown Community. She enjoyed making jewelry. Eleanor was an animal lover and was fond of her pets Heidi, Kitty and Nate. She most enjoyed time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Diana Ball Freeland of Fairmont; one son Roger Ball of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law Brenda Cole Ball of Ohio; three brothers Donald Riffle of Mannington, William “Bill” Riffle and his wife Carla of Missouri, and David Riffle of Missouri; one brother-in-law Dr. Gene V. Ball and his wife Sarah Jane of Alabama; one sister Jane Atkinson and her husband Don of Missouri; three grandchildren Brian Freeland, Joshua Ball and his wife Morgan, and Rachel McPherson and her husband Brent; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and World War II Era Veteran Jake Lester Ball, who’s cremains will be laid to rest with her, one son Keith Ball; one grandson Christopher Freeland three sisters Louise Smith, Helen Currey and Frances Hartley and one brother Robert Riffle. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Nebo Church of Christ in care of Dean Bunner, 255 Mingo Lane, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Isiah Janes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor Dunbar and Callie Gibson with Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4. They talked about the best looks for the holiday season, how to achieve certain looks, and how to make an appointment with the Morgantown Beauty College. You can watch the full interview above...
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 21
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses probate. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
Paula Sue Staats
Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Richwood on April 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Staats and Paula A. Jackson Staats who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to her...
‘K9s to Furkids’ helps animal control get dogs adopted at Pet Supplies Plus
Pet Supplies Plus held their Home for the Paw-lidays event on Nov. 19 and 20.
Mary Patricia Retton Egress
Mary Patricia Retton Egress (known by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Nanny), 96, of Fairmont passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Retton. Mary is survived by her son, Richard J. “Dickie” Egress...
Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Kayleigh Castro with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk, 68, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was born September 30, 1954 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Loretta Antonk and the late Frank Antonk. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Antonk. Randy was...
Joshua Lee Watson
Joshua Watson Joshua Lee Watson, 26, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born in Morgantown on May 20, 1996 a son of Tammy Hayes Zogran and the late James Carlton Watson. He worked various construction jobs in the Fairmont area. He loved music and riding dirt bike. Joshua was a kind person who was always willing to help those in need. He was a Christian by faith and had a strong belief in the Lord. He most of all treasured his family and time spent with them. He had many brothers and sisters who he supported and who supported him during his fight with addiction. In addition to his mother, he is survived by brothers James Watson and his wife Alexz of Reedsville, Jude Blair “Watson” and his wife Katlyn of Clarksburg, Brandon Michael Tucker Watson of Fairmont, David Watson of Bellview, John Watson of Bellview and Noah Watson of Bellview; one sister Tabbatha Boyce of Fairmont, aunts Stacy White Watson and Tasha Watson; uncle Richard Watson Jr. and his grandmother Alma Watson of Fairmont. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard Watson, Sr. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. In keeping with his wish’s cremation will follow the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Since April of 2019, Bridgeport residents and visitors have enjoyed healthy nutrient-rich food and drink items, as well as bright, urban atmosphere at Winnie’s Café. Serving shakes, smoothies, juices and coffee beverages - as well as salads, sandwiches, and other organic options - the Main Street business is now expanding.
Scarlet Rae Brown
Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her...
