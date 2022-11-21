Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
Shaquille O'Neal has always ensured that Kobe Bryant's name is brought up in the NBA GOAT conversation.
Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up
One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Lakers tried to acquire two 3PT shooting veterans before the start of the season.
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double-Digit Points
Michael Jordan had only Scottie Pippen averaging points in double-digits during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
The New York Knicks are eyeing to sign the likes of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, or Karl-Anthony Towns if these superstars are available on the market.
John Salley lists the GOAT player from each decade of the NBA
Salley's list had some interesting choices that will be controversial among longtime fans of the NBA
MySanAntonio
Black Hebrew Israelites Backing Kyrie Irving Get Support From Jaylen Brown
Winners of nine in a row with the NBA’s best record at 13-3, the Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in pro basketball in the early portion of this season, and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of budding superstar Jaylen Brown. Brown,...
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
Could the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors pull off this major trade?
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook And Thomas Bryant's Special Connection
The two former Wizards teammates have looked solid together.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Black Hebrew Israelites March Toward Barclays Center to Support Kyrie Irving’s Return to Brooklyn Nets
The Black Hebrew Israelites have taken to the streets of Brooklyn in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets reinstated Irving on Sunday ahead of Sunday night’s game between the Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. Once Irving’s return was announced, a swarm of Black Hebrew Israelites organized a march on the streets where they shouted a chant announcing themselves as the real Jewish community.
Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City
The New York Knicks will be missing two guards as they wrap up their road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
FanSided
