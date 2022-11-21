Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved. Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a...
WAPT
Jackson mayor talks to legislators about how city is addressing crime
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba met this week before state legislators to address crime in the capital city. The meeting Tuesday came after the mayor was subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives in October. Some of the biggest topics were a new detention center, the city's real-time command center and the growing concerns over field releases.
WAPT
Man arrested after leading Capitol Police officers on chase
JACKSON, Miss. — A man is in jail after leading Capitol Police officers on a chase. The incident began Tuesday afternoon when officers tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat for a traffic violation, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver took off from around Fortification Street in Jackson and made it to the I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road, where he was stopped, authorities said.
vicksburgnews.com
Former Leake County deputy charged with 31 counts of evidence tampering
On Oct. 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
WLBT
JMAA chairman’s term to expire Sunday after mayor pulls item that could have reconfirmed him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another shakeup on the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board could be coming next week. The Jackson City Council was expected to decide whether to re-confirm JMAA commissioner and chairman Lt. Col. (Ret) Lucius Wright. Instead, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pulled the item before the meeting began.
Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
WAPT
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials and the former city engineer with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed on Monday, November 21 as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, […]
WLBT
Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
WLBT
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system.
magnoliastatelive.com
Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case
Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
WLBT
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to a Hinds County election grant embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts. On Monday, Cedric Cornelius entered his plea in Hinds County Circuit Court. He faces up to 40 years behind bars and $60,000 in fines and will be...
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
WAPT
Jackson officials say city is facing multitude of water leaks
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is facing a multitude of water leaks, according to an official with the Mayor's Office. The Jackson City Council heard complaints on Tuesday about water leaks that have been going on for years, despite the problems being reported to the city's water department. Managers believe...
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
