JACKSON, Miss. — A man is in jail after leading Capitol Police officers on a chase. The incident began Tuesday afternoon when officers tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat for a traffic violation, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver took off from around Fortification Street in Jackson and made it to the I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road, where he was stopped, authorities said.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO