ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WTOK-TV

Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved. Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor talks to legislators about how city is addressing crime

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba met this week before state legislators to address crime in the capital city. The meeting Tuesday came after the mayor was subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives in October. Some of the biggest topics were a new detention center, the city's real-time command center and the growing concerns over field releases.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man arrested after leading Capitol Police officers on chase

JACKSON, Miss. — A man is in jail after leading Capitol Police officers on a chase. The incident began Tuesday afternoon when officers tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat for a traffic violation, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver took off from around Fortification Street in Jackson and made it to the I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road, where he was stopped, authorities said.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Former Leake County deputy charged with 31 counts of evidence tampering

On Oct. 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says

BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials and the former city engineer with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed on Monday, November 21 as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, […]
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case

Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Jackson officials say city is facing multitude of water leaks

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is facing a multitude of water leaks, according to an official with the Mayor's Office. The Jackson City Council heard complaints on Tuesday about water leaks that have been going on for years, despite the problems being reported to the city's water department. Managers believe...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy