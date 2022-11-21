Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
'Vanderbilt Football is a Part of Me'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt senior class has been through more than most relative to its peers across the landscape of college football: The COVID-19 pandemic, a winless season, a coaching change. Those factors, among others, have been enough for many now-former Commodores over the past few years to...
vucommodores.com
Viva Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt will celebrate Thanksgiving in Mexico playing its first ranked opponent of the season when the Commodores (5-1) open the Women’s Cancun Challenge against No. 13 North Carolina State on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT (FloHoops). It’s one of two games Vandy will play at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: Tennessee Week
Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network) No. 9/11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt remains home for the final game of the 2022 regular season. The Commodores welcome No....
rockytopinsider.com
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB
Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
atozsports.com
Did the South Carolina loss hurt Tennessee’s recruiting efforts?
Did Tennessee’s blowout loss to South Carolina hurt the Vols’ recruiting? Possibly, but we’re not so sure it did and we talked about it on this week’s Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
vucommodores.com
Bresnahan, Shamburger to Participate in SEC Career Tour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football’s Ben Bresnahan and soccer’s Ella Shamburger are two of 27 current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes that will participate in the seventh annual SEC Career Tour Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Atlanta. The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for...
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
vucommodores.com
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals Announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals starting Tuesday and running through Nov. 29. Vanderbilt football fans can purchase a $10 package that includes a T-shirt and ticket to the Aug. 26 home football game against Hawai’i. Men’s basketball deals...
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
Longest mat slide in world coming to Nashville Shores
Nashville Shores has announced a new multi-million dollar mat slide will be joining the park in 2023.
A civil rights leader comes home.
The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville. […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
