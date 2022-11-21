ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

'Vanderbilt Football is a Part of Me'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt senior class has been through more than most relative to its peers across the landscape of college football: The COVID-19 pandemic, a winless season, a coaching change. Those factors, among others, have been enough for many now-former Commodores over the past few years to...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Viva Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt will celebrate Thanksgiving in Mexico playing its first ranked opponent of the season when the Commodores (5-1) open the Women’s Cancun Challenge against No. 13 North Carolina State on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT (FloHoops). It’s one of two games Vandy will play at...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Game Notes: Tennessee Week

Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network) No. 9/11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt remains home for the final game of the 2022 regular season. The Commodores welcome No....
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB

Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Bresnahan, Shamburger to Participate in SEC Career Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football’s Ben Bresnahan and soccer’s Ella Shamburger are two of 27 current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes that will participate in the seventh annual SEC Career Tour Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Atlanta. The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals starting Tuesday and running through Nov. 29. Vanderbilt football fans can purchase a $10 package that includes a T-shirt and ticket to the Aug. 26 home football game against Hawai’i. Men’s basketball deals...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A civil rights leader comes home.

The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.  […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN

