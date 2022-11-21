Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light...
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Friend or foe: Hungary delays ratifying Sweden and Finland’s bid for Nato membership
Hungary has delayed ratifying Finland and Sweden’s bid for Nato membership – but prime minister Viktor Orban said it would be approved early next year.Speaking after a meeting with the Visegrad Group in Slovakia, Orban said that his government had already decided that Hungary would support Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato accession and parliament would set this item on its agenda at its first session next year.“Hungary will surely give its backing to their accession, after the government had done, also parliament will do so,” Mr Orban said. Parliament normally reconvenes around mid-February.Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Belgium 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Belgium, Batshuayi, (Alderweireld), 44th minute. Goalies_Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Carrasco, Belgium, 9th; Meunier, Belgium, 53rd; Onana, Belgium, 56th; Davies, Canada, 81st; Johnston, Canada, 83rd. Referee_Janny Sikazwe. Assistant Referees_Jerson Dos Santos,...
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Analysis-Soccer-Amidst the circus, Ronaldo proves ringmaster yet again
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Booted out by his beloved Manchester United, suspended by the Football Association and deemed over the hill by many, Cristiano Ronaldo answered everything in the best possible fashion with another record-breaking display on Thursday.
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
South Korea 0, Uruguay 0
Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Fernando Muslera. Yellow Cards_Caceres, Uruguay, 57th; Gue-sung, South Korea, 88th. Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs. A_41,663. ___. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
2022 World Cup Glance
At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. GROUP B. W L T GF GA Pts. England 1...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Soccer-Without win over Iran record cap not as meaningful, says Bale
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A record 110th cap will not mean nearly as much to Gareth Bale unless it comes with a win when Wales play Iran on Friday in a World Cup Group B showdown that could ultimately determine which country gets through to the last 16.
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Ghana, Ayew, 73rd; 3, Portugal, Felix, (Fernandes), 78th; 4, Portugal, Leao, (Fernandes), 80th; 5, Ghana, Bukari, 89th. Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa. Yellow Cards_Kudus, Ghana, 45th; Ayew, Ghana, 49th; Seidu,...
Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022
Joao Felix has given Portugal their second lead of the game as his goal puts them 2-1 up v Ghana. Watch his goal here.
State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Brazil v Serbia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Rob Smyth for updates as the tournament favourites open their campaign against Serbia
