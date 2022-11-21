Read full article on original website
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?
It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
Which Players in Qatar Have Won a World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France is on a mission to win another World Cup title in Qatar, but there are other players chasing a second trophy on soccer’s biggest stage. Only 21...
Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup
If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
Wales and Australia make changes for Cardiff clash as coaches feel heat
Wales have reloaded with experience after the humbling loss to Georgia by recalling Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Anscombe for Saturday’s game in Cardiff against an injury-depleted Australia side who have made seven changes to the XV that lost narrowly to Ireland. The wing Rio...
Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals
MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
