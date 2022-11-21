Read full article on original website
Related
Some relief from the inversion & a bit of moisture? A win-win!
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, and we have been bone dry in the Beehive state since last week! Our high pressure has aided in our inversion layer, and as a result, we have trapped colder air and plenty of pollutants on the valley floor. Air quality has been compromised, but […]
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
KOAT 7
WINTER STORM WATCH: Winter storm to impact parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving
A winter storm is coming toward New Mexico in time for thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm watch has been issued for Curry, Quay and Roosevelt counties until Friday evening. Watches, warnings and advisories could expand as the storm approaches. Timing. Here's...
KUTV
Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
saltlakemagazine.com
Why Is Utah Gas More Expensive Than The Rest Of The Country?
If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City residents passed an $85M parks bond. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Utah's capital city overwhelmingly accepted in this year's election a new $85 million general obligation bond that will help fund several parks, trails and public lands-related projects throughout Salt Lake City. It appeared that the bond would pass when the first election results...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
The Water Right: How a mining company is relieving drought conditions at Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is facing a water crisis. Its water level reached a historic new low this past July because of the reigning drought. The ecological impacts of a dried-up Salt Lake would be unimaginable, but before that can happen, one mining company has stepped up to make a difference by sending water to the lake.
ksl.com
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
multihousingnews.com
Salt Lake City-Area Storage Trades
Garn Development sold the property, which came online in 2019. Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot facility in Layton, Utah, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was previously owned by Garn Development. The asset was sold to a REIT. Vice President Jordan Farrer and Senior...
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
ksl.com
Agreement brings bus, microtransit services to Wasatch, Summit counties
HEBER CITY — Folks looking to utilize public transportation services in Wasatch County will now be able to do so for the first time ever. Wasatch County and High Valley Transit on Tuesday announced that they have entered a three-year, $3 million agreement to offer public bus transit services between Wasatch and Summit counties, along with microtransit services throughout the Heber Valley.
thecentersquare.com
Utah ranks third in hospital safety rankings
(The Center Square) – The percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Utah dipped slightly, but the Beehive State has managed to maintain its buzz as one of the top states in the nation for hospital safety, a recent report indicates. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Slick roads, busy travel day contributes to multiple crashes Wednesday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — The day before Thanksgiving kicked off with some flurries across the Wasatch Front, leading to slick roads which may have contributed to multiple crashes. Utah Highway Patrol said one crash happened on I-80 at milepost 85. Initially, two cars crashed and were blocking the road when a third vehicle also became involved.
Comments / 0