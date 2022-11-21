ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

Some relief from the inversion & a bit of moisture? A win-win!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, and we have been bone dry in the Beehive state since last week! Our high pressure has aided in our inversion layer, and as a result, we have trapped colder air and plenty of pollutants on the valley floor. Air quality has been compromised, but […]
UTAH STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Why Is Utah Gas More Expensive Than The Rest Of The Country?

If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
multihousingnews.com

Salt Lake City-Area Storage Trades

Garn Development sold the property, which came online in 2019. Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot facility in Layton, Utah, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was previously owned by Garn Development. The asset was sold to a REIT. Vice President Jordan Farrer and Senior...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Agreement brings bus, microtransit services to Wasatch, Summit counties

HEBER CITY — Folks looking to utilize public transportation services in Wasatch County will now be able to do so for the first time ever. Wasatch County and High Valley Transit on Tuesday announced that they have entered a three-year, $3 million agreement to offer public bus transit services between Wasatch and Summit counties, along with microtransit services throughout the Heber Valley.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
thecentersquare.com

Utah ranks third in hospital safety rankings

(The Center Square) – The percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Utah dipped slightly, but the Beehive State has managed to maintain its buzz as one of the top states in the nation for hospital safety, a recent report indicates. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Slick roads, busy travel day contributes to multiple crashes Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — The day before Thanksgiving kicked off with some flurries across the Wasatch Front, leading to slick roads which may have contributed to multiple crashes. Utah Highway Patrol said one crash happened on I-80 at milepost 85. Initially, two cars crashed and were blocking the road when a third vehicle also became involved.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

