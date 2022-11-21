Read full article on original website
USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales
The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Iranian Soccer Team Refuses To Sing National Anthem At World Cup
Many believe the act was done in solidarity with the ongoing protests in the country for women’s rights.
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
If day three started with a bang, yesterday it was more of a whimper, as Croatia and Morocco played out arguably the worst game of the tournament so far in a 0-0 draw. But then things really got going, courtesy of Japan and Spain!. Day Three at the 2022 FIFA...
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Belgium Beat Wasteful Canada To Go Top Of World Cup Group F
Canada ended the game having registered 22 shots - 13 more than Belgium - but none of them found a way past Thibaut Courtois.
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup Now: 3 positives from USA's draw vs. Wales
The United States men's national team obviously didn't get the result it wanted on Monday, when the Americans played their World Cup opening match against Wales at Al Rayyan Stadium, ending in a 1-1 draw. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the USA played a bad game. Here are three...
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
USA World Cup group scenarios: What does the USMNT need to qualify for 2022 Round of 16 knockouts
The expectations are clear for Gregg Berhalter and the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: anything less than knockout stage qualification is a failure. In the modern format of the FIFA World Cup, the United States has been eliminated in the group stage three times since 1990, while qualifying for the knockout stage three times as well.
