Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Autodesk and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Nordstrom — Shares fell 9% after the department store reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Nordstrom's latest results beat profit and sales expectations, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. HP — Shares rose 2% after HP surpassed expectations on the top and bottom...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
ValueWalk

Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue

Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
tipranks.com

DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market

DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
msn.com

Dow, S&P 500 post best day in nearly 2 weeks on Tuesday

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, shaking off back-to-back losses, in a shorter holiday week for Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 397 points, or 1.2%, ending near 34,098, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.4%. It marked the highest daily percentage gain for both equity indexes since Nov. 10, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4%. Investors have been keeping a wary eye on low trading volumes, a common trend in the shortened holiday week of Thanksgiving. China's return to strict lockdowns in response to rising COVID cases also has been on radar of investors. Wednesday brings a raft of economic data and minutes of the Fed's November policy meeting, which will be closely digested by investors ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall

Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
tipranks.com

‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Prices, GameStop, Zoom And Dell In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher As Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis.

