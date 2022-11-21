U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, shaking off back-to-back losses, in a shorter holiday week for Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 397 points, or 1.2%, ending near 34,098, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.4%. It marked the highest daily percentage gain for both equity indexes since Nov. 10, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4%. Investors have been keeping a wary eye on low trading volumes, a common trend in the shortened holiday week of Thanksgiving. China's return to strict lockdowns in response to rising COVID cases also has been on radar of investors. Wednesday brings a raft of economic data and minutes of the Fed's November policy meeting, which will be closely digested by investors ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

1 DAY AGO