Idaho State

WRAL

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

MADISON, WIS. — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov....
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. November 22, 2022. Editorial: On migrant flights, what is DeSantis hiding?. You can see why Gov. DeSantis wants to prevent Floridians from learning more about the flights that took migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. What Floridians know is bad enough. The DeSantis administration is...
FLORIDA STATE

