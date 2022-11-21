Read full article on original website
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
NBC Sports
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
NBC Sports
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark World Cup win over Argentina
Region rejoices as Saudi team ‘writes history’ against South American powerhouse in group stage
SB Nation
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin rolls into Killington World Cup on fire, fueled by a decision to stay put
Maybe your most recent memory of Mikaela Shiffrin is February’s Olympics, where she failed to finish her three best events and had a top individual result of ninth place. Maybe your most recent memory is her rebound last March, winning the World Cup Finals downhill and a fourth overall season title.
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is no bigger side in World Cup history than Brazil. The South American giants stand apart as the most successful side in the tournament's illustrious roll of honor, and at Qatar 2022 they have the chance to return to the summit of the global game. Despite boasting five World...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
NBC Sports
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
Southgate reminds England it hasn’t beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010. Their next...
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
