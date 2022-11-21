ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset

In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
SB Nation

Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
NBC Sports

How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.

