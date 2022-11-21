Read full article on original website
Talk of Iowa's 2022 holiday book guide for kids
As the gift-giving season begins, three book lovers joined Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa and shared their favorite kids’ books of the year. Devin Redmond - Iowa City-based teacher and librarian. Amanda Lepper - Dog- Eared Books in Ames. Janeé Jackson-Doering - Youth Service Coordinator for the State...
The best books to gift children in the 2022 holiday season
George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.”. In this hour, book lovers join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share their recommendations of books to gift young readers to add to your holiday shopping list.
Iowa book lovers discuss their 2022 favorite books for grown-ups
In the words of Neil Gaiman, “books make great gifts because they have whole worlds inside them.”. On this episode of Talk of Iowa — the best new books for giving and receiving this holiday season. Iowa book lovers join the show and share their favorite books from grown-ups from 2022.
Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving
Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
Play some Iowa Bingo this Thanksgiving
Graphic: Axios VisualsIf you're looking for something to do on Thanksgiving Day, give our Iowa 2022 Bingo Card a shot!Why it matters: Sitting around all day is boring. Have some fun while observing the weird nuances of a Midwest holiday gathering!How it works: Get a unique Bingo card by refreshing this page and share it around with your friends.You can screenshot your card or mark it right on the web page.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
Iowa’s ‘Cookie Man’ passes away, leaves strong legacy that will continue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Every year, Barksdale’s cookies bring smiles. “It’s iconic to the Iowa State Fair,” said Annie Cook, the Iowa State Fair concessions and exhibits coordinator. They rekindle memories. These cookies are more than flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and chocolate chips. Cook said, “There’s lots of memories for a lot of people of […]
Most popular baby names for girls in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
There’s a Good Reason Why More Iowans Are Staying Home on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is upon us! Turkey day, and the real kickoff to the holiday season, some might say. It's also the start of the really busy travel season. Flights fill up, so do freeways across the county. This year, with COVID essentially relegated to the back page, you'd think more Iowans...
Most Iowa turkeys deli-sliced, not carved this Thanksgiving
Iowa turkey farmers raise nearly 12 million birds each year, but that whole turkey at the center of your Thanksgiving dinner likely isn’t an Iowa turkey. The state is fifth in the U.S. for turkey processing and seventh in the nation for turkey production. There are two turkey processing facilities in Iowa — West Liberty Foods in West Liberty and Tyson Foods in Storm Lake.
An ISU professor chronicles the family and community impact of the 1980s Farm Crisis in a new book
The Farm Crisis of the 1980s dramatically changed agriculture and life in Iowa forever. You can still see the effects of the farm crisis when you drive through Iowa's countryside or small towns. There are many changes that aren’t as easy to see with how the business of farming has changed.
Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care
Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
$2 Million Iowa Lottery Winner “Kept Quiet” as Community Buzzed
Imagine knowing you were holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million and somehow be able to control yourself so well that you don't tell anyone in the community. Tamara Sheehan, you have my admiration. Back on October 10, Sheehan matched all five numbers but not the Powerball. However, since she...
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
