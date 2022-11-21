Kate Hudson Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to Mom Goldie Hawn

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is paying tribute to her mom on her birthday!

Goldie Hawn turned 77 on Nov. 21 and the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress took to her Instagram to share the sweetest photos and pen a touching tribute to her mother.

"So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother every day BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit," she wrote in the caption.

She continued: "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life. She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through, and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women’s ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer. My mother's life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately."

Hudson concluded the caption by stating, "Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that 🏆☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You’re my everything ❤️🎂❤️ @goldiehawn"

Many celebrities took to the comments to wish the Overboard actress a happy birthday.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Truly the greatest! Happy Birthday @goldiehawn."

Chelsea Handler also commented, writing, "Happiest of birthdays, MAMA Goldie! LOVE THIS TRIBUTE."

The mother-daughter duo recently attended the Knives Out sequel premiere together, where Hudson credited Hawn and her father, Kurt Russell, for giving her the ability to know when someone is not being completely truthful.

"That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents," she told PEOPLE during the premiere. "Your bulls**t detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s**t, that person's full of s**t,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit Netflix on Dec. 23 following a limited theatrical run kicking off on Nov. 23.

