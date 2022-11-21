Read full article on original website
Stymie
2d ago
This story doesn’t add up. It sounds like she’s upset with the guy, for one reason or another, and is trying to get back at him. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. If her accusations are found to be false, then she should be subject to the same penalties and punishment that he’s currently facing.
WKYT 27
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
WKYT 27
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
fox56news.com
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with …. An...
thebig1063.com
Corbin man arrested on voyeurism charge
Sheriff Root is reporting that Deputy Greg Poynter along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Robert Reed arrested 42-year-old Larry Travis Disney of Corbin on Monday afternoon November 21, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM. The arrest occurred off Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after Disney was...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
wymt.com
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday. Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and...
harlanenterprise.net
Rally for justice in LaDuke case held
People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
fox56news.com
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim's sister say it's comforting he's been talking
The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for...
fox56news.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The sheriff’s office says Kelly...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
q95fm.net
Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid
Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Several Lexington homicides linked to domestic violence
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules. The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved.
fox56news.com
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on …. Following a recent violent and racist assault...
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night. According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Officers say the shooting happened in...
