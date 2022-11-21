When Joseph Cook was combing Hammock Beach in St. Augustine, Florida, with a metal detector in October of 2022, he thought he was going to make another run-of-the-mill discovery. Instead, he ended up finding a precious and expensive gemstone. “When I first found it, I thought it would just be a nickel, but then, I dug it up, and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring,” he recounts. After the beachgoer spotted the sparkler, he took it to a local jewelry story, where he learned that the item was worth $40,000. “I just said, ‘Oh god, that’s been sitting in my scooter for almost a week,’” Cook tells SWNS. “I couldn’t believe it.”

