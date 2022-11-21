Read full article on original website
Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
dexerto.com
The Walking Dead finale ending explained
The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
EW.com
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies
Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Mickey Kuhn, Child Actor in Gone with the Wind, Dead at 90
The actor was the last surviving cast member of the 1939 Academy Award-winning film Gone with the Wind Mickey Kuhn, the actor best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Gone with the Wind, has died. He was 90. The actor — who was also in Red River, Juarez, Broken Arrow and A Streetcar Named Desire — died Sunday in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife Barbara told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he was previously in good health. RELATED: Gone with the Wind actress...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
EW.com
Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has reportedly died by suicide. He was 49 years old. According to his rep, Justine Hunt, the actor died in Texas, with sources telling a news publication that he took his own life. Following the heartbreaking news of his passing, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — exclusively spoke to Radar about the loss."He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on...
