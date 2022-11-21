Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas TechThe LanternColumbus, OH
How Michigan, Ohio State stack up on recruiting trail
Michigan holds bragging rights in its rivalry with Ohio State for at least the next couple of days, but the Buckeyes remain ahead on the recruiting trail. At least according to national recruiting services. After the Wolverines’ 42-27 thumping of the Buckeyes last year that paved the way to a...
Revisiting 2000: Michigan’s last win in Columbus, last back-to-back win in series
Michigan football players will take the field Saturday at Ohio Stadium looking to accomplish something the Wolverines haven’t done since before most of them were born: beat Ohio State in Columbus. Michigan has topped the Buckeyes just four times this millennium, with the last three coming in Ann Arbor....
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
WHIZ
“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement
ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
MLive.com
As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
Ohio State basketball: Justice Sueing carries OSU to victory
The Ohio State basketball team wanted to leave Maui 3-0. After losing their first game against San Diego State, that wasn’t going to happen. But they had a chance on Wednesday afternoon to make sure that they left 2-1 after taking on Texas Tech. That’s exactly what they did....
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play
This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills: 3 burning questions ahead of Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) are searching for their fourth straight win, with their toughest challenge of the season coming in the form of the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thanksgiving. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Detroit’s defense keep those takeaways coming?...
Detroit Lions without both starting guards, 3 key defenders for Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will be without their starting offensive guards -- top four overall -- and key defenders Charles Harris (groin), Jeff Okudah (concussion protocol) and Josh Paschal (knee) on Thanksgiving. Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (concussion protocol) were also ruled out for the team’s game...
Jonah Jackson’s brain injury means Lions likely without top 4 guards on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are feeling the short week, with four of their top offensive guards likely to miss the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Jonah Jackson missed Monday’s session listed with an illness, then appeared on Tuesday’s report with a concussion. And with the...
