Cardi B Shares 'Most Delicious Holiday Drink' Recipe in New TikTok Video

By Devon Forward
 2 days ago
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots

Cardi B is embracing the holiday season, sharing what she calls "the most delicious holiday drink," perfect for a cozy night in.

The rapper made a TikTok tutorial on how to make the drink, which she captioned, "I PROMISE YOU! The best holiday drink🎄🎁……That peppermint whip shot hitting different!"

Cardi B also shared the video to her Instagram, warning people ahead of time, "I’m not that good at making TikTok’s soo lmaaaooooo……"

She finished the Instagram caption, writing, "this is the most delicious holiday drink wit the new @whip_shots flavored 🎁🎄….I promise it melts in your mouth!"

In the video, Cardi B's relatability is on full display, as she hilariously improvises with utensils and measurements. But in the end, she succeeds in making a tasty drink.

First up, she instructs her followers to fill a cup with milk. She fills the cup almost to the brim, saying, "I think that's a lot," before dumping a little out in the sink.

Next, she heats the milk up for "extra coziness," but lets people know that the drink is good both warm and cold.

After that, she dumps in Ghirardelli double chocolate hot cocoa mix, before saying, "F--k, shit, I don't got a spoon." Instead, Cardi B uses a knife to stir the drink, before pausing the video for a moment.

Cardi B then instructs people to "spice some s--t up" by adding Baileys Irish Cream liqueur.

Lastly, the "Up" rapper brings out her peppermint-flavored Whip Shots, which is vodka-infused whipped cream, topping the drink off with it.

To see just how tasty the final product is, the Grammy winner brings out her favorite chocolate, Ghirardelli peppermint bark squares. She takes a bite of the chocolate and then sips her drink, declaring that it's "mmm, so good."

Many people in the comments on Instagram talked about wanting to try the recipe soon, with one person even saying that they'll put the Whip Shots on their pumpkin pie this week.

Others just loved Cardi's charm in the video, sharing their wish that she hosts a cooking show in the future.

