7 Best Retailers To Shop on Cyber Monday (That Aren’t Amazon)

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
Online retail giant Amazon will certainly have some great deals on Cyber Monday, but there are plenty of other retailers that will be offering steep discounts during the shopping holiday.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts to get their picks for the best non-Amazon retailers to shop on Cyber Monday. Here are their picks, plus, what they anticipate the best deals will be.

eBay

Look for savings on items that are certified refurbished or open-box, said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com .

“If you’re looking to save on electronics and even household items, you should keep an eye on eBay for Cyber Monday,” she said.

Best Buy

In addition to Black Friday deals, Best Buy will also offer big savings on Cyber Monday, Ramhold said.

“Look for the best deals to be on electronic accessories and video games,” she said. “We saw accessories for as little as $10 last year and buy two, get a third free on select video games.”

Also look for deals on big-tech items, such as Dyson vacuums, TVs, AirPods and laptops, said Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert at Rakuten .

“To save even more on Cyber Monday, shoppers can use Rakuten to earn up to 15% cash back on this day specifically,” she added.

Target

Certain categories will be heavily discounted on Cyber Monday.

“The bullseye retailer will be huge for bedding and clothing, as well as basically anything else you could think of to shop for there,” Ramhold said. “Category-specific discounts will include things like up to 40% off bedding, bath and toys, while video games could see discounts as large as up to 60% off.”

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Macy’s

If you’re looking for deals on clothing, shoes and beauty items, don’t neglect to check out Macy’s on Cyber Monday.

“Watch for things like 50% to 70% off shoes, select T-shirt multipacks for $17, and for perfumes and colognes to be up to 60% off,” Ramhold said.

Lowe’s

One advantage to waiting until after Thanksgiving to decorate for the holidays is that you’ll be able to find big markdowns on decorations at Lowe’s on Cyber Monday.

“Save up to 50% off with plenty of time left to display the items before the season is up,” Ramhold said. “And if you need home improvement items, look for up to 50% off flooring, up to 58% off smart-home items, major appliance discounts and more.”

Walmart

Walmart will also be offering a range of Cyber Monday promotions, Gall said.

“I suggest buying toys and beauty products, as they will have a wide selection of choices,” she said.

Nordstrom

“Nordstrom is having their extravaganza sale on Cyber Monday,” said Carolyn Bosco, founder of the shopping app platform OuiShopp . “Nordstrom even promised their Cyber Monday 2022 sale is going to be ‘the best ever.'”

Expect to see discounts on clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women and children.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Best Retailers To Shop on Cyber Monday (That Aren’t Amazon)

