The Celebrity and Editor-Approved ŌURA Ring Is $50 Off for Black Friday

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, ŌURA Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader scope of health and wellness arenas to include dedicated fitness features like workout heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, period prediction functionality, and so much more. Right now, the brand is offering $50 off its rings in colors Gold and Stealth for both the Gen3 Horizon and Heritage. The ring does not offer non-health functionalities like GPS, texting, etc., but if you mainly use your smartwatch for health and wellness tracking (but hate the bulky look), you’ll love the ŌURA Ring .

If you’re unfamiliar with the ŌURA rings’ technology, allow me to explain further. Unlike other wrist wearables like the FitBit and Apple Watch, the ŌURA Ring is worn on your finger, offering a more sleek and discreet profile, and rings also tend to fit better, yielding more accurate readings. “The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries on the bottom of the wrist,” Karina Kogan, Chief Marketing Officer at ŌURA tells The Daily Beast. “The ŌURA Ring is the only research-validated wearable on the market that directly measures the arteries in your fingers (just like doctors do).” It’s time to get rid of your bulky wrist tracker.

