Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
CNN

CNN

