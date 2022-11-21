Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
ABC News
Jay Leno recovering after suffering burns to face, hands in 'gasoline accident'
Jay Leno is recovering after suffering burns to his face and hands in a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. In a statement issued by the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, the comedian and former "Tonight Show" host shared an update on his condition and recovery.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Crash
“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has been admitted to the hospital after totaling his car in a crash. TMZ reports Chrisley was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Nashville when he hit a Dodge pickup truck, which was stationary during standstill traffic. In photos obtained by the outlet,...
Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Woman whose house Anne Heche drove into sues estate for $2m
Lynne Mishele, the woman whose house was destroyed after the actor Anne Heche drove into it in the car accident that led to her death, is suing Heche’s estate for at least $2m (£1.7m). Mishele’s Los Angeles rental home and possessions were almost entirely written off in the...
CNN
