Jacksonville, FL

LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2022

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:

The drive-through light display that features a million LED lights synched up to Christmas music is back this year at Regency Square Mall. The display runs from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Christmas Day. New for this year, all tickets must be purchased in advance online. To help manage traffic, choose a date and time slot and arrive during that time. For more information on times and ticket prices, visit the Jax Illuminations Facebook page.

See a 2017 video from when the display was at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium below:

Dazzling Nights

Families are invited to experience Dazzling Nights at the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens beginning Friday, Nov. 25. It’s located at 1445 Millcoe Road, off Monument Road in Arlington. The holiday exhibits will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets must be purchased for a specific time and date, and are not available at the door. $25 per adult, $22 per child (plus fees). Children 2 and under enter free.

St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights

The 29th Annual Nights of Lights dazzles the city as some three million lights adorn every corner of the historic district for two months. This award-winning holiday lights display runs from now through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in historic St. Augustine. Click here for more information about parking and Nights of Lights events.

Christmas in the Cathedral District

The 2022 Christmas in the Cathedral District is a ticketed event that takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event includes tours of 5 Historic Churches with LIVE music, Holiday Market with over 20 vendors, Ruby Beach Brewing Beer Garden, Food Truck Village, Children’s activities include petting zoo and bounce houses. Transportation between churches provided by Go Tuk’in. During the event the First United Methodist Church will host a special holiday light show. Tickets are $15 for an individual and $50 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children). The family package also includes 2 free drink tickets for the adults.

Christmas lights at Blackhawk Bluff

The Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road is considered one of the best places to see Christmas lights in Jacksonville. They’ve been lighting up the trees for more than 15 years and will run this year from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The neighborhood is located off Girvin Road and Blackhawk Trail South.

See a 2018 video of the display below:

Jacksonville Beach Deck the Chairs

The annual lighted sculptural exhibit decorates the iconic lifeguard chairs at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza. The display features several major art installations including the Beaches Go Green Deckin’ Sustainability Student Exhibit; in the past, the Beaches Go Green exhibit has featured a giant jellyfish with tentacles full of single-use plastics in the past. This is the 10th year the display has been running. Click here to see a full schedule of events.

PHOTOS: See pictures from the 2020 Deck the Chairs display

Christmas on Crystal Springs

This award-winning display located on Crystal Springs Road will be taking 2022 off and will be back in 2023. For more information, visit the Christmas on Crystal Springs Facebook page.

See a 2018 video of the display below:

Southcreek Lights

It’s a light show synchronized to Christmas music located at 1749 Southcreek Drive in St. Johns. Sixty-four channels, 29 songs, approximately 5,000 lights and you can listen to the music on 103.1 FM. The show runs from 5:30 p.m. – midnight, 7 days a week starting Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Eve. You can find more info at SouthcreekLights.com.

See a 2018 video of the display below:

ZOOLights

Families can enjoy a holiday light and musical experience at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ annual ZOOLights. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 9-11, 15-18, 22-24. Tickets are $5 off when purchased in advance. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under. Click here for more information on member and non-member ticket prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDaoq_0jJ5jhhv00

Viewer-submitted suggestions:

Gierlich Holiday Wonderland | A Gierlich Christmas Wonderland is a light display located in Interlachen. In addition to Christmas, Gierlich displays lights for Halloween and a small display for Easter. The displays all consist of lights, blow molds and inflatables. The display is located at 1400 Fowler Street in Interlachen. To get details on when this year’s display will light up, visit their Facebook page.

Nochaway Drive, St. Augustine | This display, located at 1392 Nochaway Drive off Pacetti Road in the World Golf Village area, features thousands of lights synched to 28 songs. Lights will be on from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the holidays. Jonathan Landingham told us about this display and he said to hear the music, just turn your car radio to 94.7 FM.

See a 2020 video of the display below:

Lights on Grand Parke | Taylor Mitchell said this light show is located at 776 Grand Parke Drive in St. Johns. The show is set to run nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 21 through Jan. 1. Just tune your radio to 88.5 FM to hear the music that goes with the lights. The organizers are raising money for Mercy Land Orphanage in Haiti. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Doctor Wizard’s Giant Musical Holiday Light Show in Orange Park | This display is located at 1252 Tumbleweed Drive and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Dr. Wizard said the display features over 20,000 LEDs + Lasers, strobes, disco balls, projectors and more all set to holiday music. The show celebrates not only Christmas, but all the holidays in December and welcomes visitors of all faiths and beliefs. The show includes a Nativity scene and Star of Bethlehem, a giant Menorah and Star of David, a Wheel of Dharma, Yule Log, Festivus pole and more! The organizers will be raising money for SAFE Animal Shelter. Visit wizlights.com for more information.

Christmas Lights and Drive-Thru Living Nativity, Westside Baptist Church | The Living Nativity is a free, family-friendly drive-thru Experience designed to bring the Christmas story to life in an immersive and memorable trip. Adam from Westside Baptist Church said the 15 minute journey features some of the best Christmas lights in Jacksonville. The Nativity will be running Thursday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The entry point for the Living Nativity will begin at Ed White High School at 1700 Old Middleburg Road. Depending on your arrival time, you should expect a one to two hour wait. It is generally a one hour wait from when you pull out of Ed White. For more information, please call the church office at (904)781-0618 or visit the event page on Facebook.

3119 Pine Road, Orange Park | Alexa told us about this lights display, which is located in Doctor’s Lake Estates. The animated light display is choreographed to over 30 songs. During the holidays, the light show typically runs Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. See more videos of this display on YouTube.

Arbor Glade Christmas Town | Neighbors in the Arbor Glade subdivision, on Backwind Drive located off Old St. Augustine Road, typically have their lights on from the weekend after Thanksgiving through the end of December. Joel Petty said multiple houses are decorated.

Candi’s Lighted D’Lites | Rodney tells us this display is located at 264 Arora Blvd in Orange Park. There are many things to see such as inflatables and projections. Display times are set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Smith’s Lights on Rue | Located at 4930 Rue Street in Jacksonville, this is a walk-through display on a acre of land. This year’s display will begin on Thanksgiving and is free and open to the public.

Lights on 14th | This display, located at 15912 NE 14th Ave in Starke, uses thousands of WS28XX LED nodes controlled by a “sequence.” The organizers raise money that goes to Clay Humane. Tune to 91.5 FM to hear the music. Approach from NE 17th Ave only. NO show viewing allowed from the northbound direction on NE 14th Ave. You can see the full schedule of lights shows by visiting their website. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

If you see any locations we should add to the list, submit a photo or video below!

If you’re having trouble submitting the information, email us at web@actionnewsjax.com!

