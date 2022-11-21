Read full article on original website
7 concerning symptoms that show your stomach pain shouldn't be ignored, according to gut health experts
It's not uncommon to feel occasional stomach discomfort, but it can also indicate severe conditions like gallbladder inflammation.
Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical procedure, performed either as a standard open surgery or as an alternative approach surgery, such as minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to remove all or part of the thyroid gland (1). The procedure is commonly used to treat a range of thyroid-related disorders, including thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that can be obstructive and cause swallowing or breathing difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the treatment options for some thyroid conditions. Despite superiority regarding patients’ satisfaction with faster recovery and decreased complications associated with standard open thyroidectomy (neck pain, voice problems, anxiety), it is confirmed as a reliable procedure in only strictly indicated cases (1). It is not suitable for patients with thyroiditis, large multinodular goiters, locally invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as standard procedure in the carefully selected cases with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
MedicalXpress
Surprise leading causes of excess hospitalization for people with type 2 diabetes
Findings from a new study reveal that some unexpected conditions are leading to more hospitalizations in people living with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population. The emergence of iron deficiency anemia, mental health disorders and gastrointestinal disorders as leading reasons for excess hospitalization among those with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population was met with some surprise by Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute lead researcher, Professor Dianna Magliano.
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Medical News Today
Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Gout Relief & Prevention
Could that pain you have be gout? If so, what can you do? Gout, a type of arthritis, can affect just about anyone. Howard LeWine, M.D., of Harvard Health Publishing, suggests steps for gout relief and methods for preventing recurrences. Question: Looking for gout relief!. I have had two attacks...
2minutemedicine.com
Bariatric surgery may provide benefit in treating obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this pre-/post- cohort study, patients undergoing bariatric surgery had increased airway volumes and a reduction in clinical obstructive sleep apnea diagnoses. 2. Some structures important in mechanical obstruction, such as the soft palate, were unaffected from massive weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Satisfactory) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)...
Healthline
Pain Relievers Such as Ibuprofen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation
Researchers say pain relievers such as ibuprofen may not provide long-term benefits for arthritis inflammation. They say the anti-inflammatory drugs may increase internal inflammation, leading to pain and joint stiffness. However, other experts say these medications are effective treatments for pain relief and inflammation reduction. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and diarrhea
Endometriosis can cause various gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, such as diarrhea and bloating. Sometimes, doctors can mistake endometriosis for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to the similarities. Digestive issues are one of the main symptoms associated with the condition, which means managing the effects is an important part of treatment. This...
UPMATTERS
How to stay safe this Thanksgiving as ‘tripledemic’ cases of COVID, RSV, flu on rise
(NEXSTAR) – Once again, Americans will gather with friends and family for a COVID-19 pandemic-era Thanksgiving, only this year there are two additional viruses on the minds of many – RSV and the flu. So if you’re feeling anxious about inadvertently having invited others to a super spreader...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart shock for AFib
A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
