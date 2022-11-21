ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KVCR NEWS

Work on Gateway to Redwood National Park Winds Down for 2022

Crews are making progress in building a new gateway to Redwood National Park in Humboldt County. Work has just wrapped up for the year at the site of an old timber mill near the town of Orick. Operations will pick up again next spring, and the site is expected to open to the public in 2026. Jessica Carter is the Orick Mill project manager for the Save the Redwoods League, which owns the land. She says visitors will get to enjoy a host of new features. The area sits on Native American ancestral lands, so the Yurok Tribe Construction Corporation is doing much of the restoration work. The nonprofit Cal Trout is also involved – restoring just under a mile of Prairie Creek and its floodplain, which are important to the broader watershed as breeding grounds for salmon and steelhead. Carter says the Orick Timber Mill operated from 1960 to 2009, and was demolished twelve years ago. Other partners in the restoration project include the California State Coastal Conservancy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Restoration Center, the Wildlife Conservation Board, and the Ocean Protection Council.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Biden Administrations PG&E Grant

Governor Gavin Newsom has been pushing to keep San Luis Obispo County's Diablo Canyon operating for an additional five years beyond its scheduled closure in 2025 as a hedge against summertime power shortages. President Biden, meantime, has been promoting nuclear plants as a means of generating power without additional greenhouse...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Police release the names of the victims in the Virginia Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The youngest victim of the Walmart Supercenter shooting in Virginia was 16-years-old. The city announced that Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson were also killed in the attack. Police are withholding the name of the teenager due to him being a minor. Four other people were hospitalized.
VIRGINIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots

School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
NEW YORK STATE
KVCR NEWS

Republicans make marginal gains in South Texas as Democratic power wanes

Though more competitive than any previous election cycle, the Rio Grande Valley's midterm races reelected many of its Democratic representatives. Republican candidates across the Rio Grande Valley in Texas perpetuated a nationwide narrative that a "red wave" of GOP support would turn out to the polls on November 8. Blaming rising inflation and increasing migrant crossings on President Joe Biden's policies, their stances were shown in a flurry of attack ads across local news networks.
TEXAS STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
