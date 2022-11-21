ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3. The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
TVA sees electricity load spike on Thanksgiving morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority shared on Facebook Thursday that it's working hard to make sure everyone has safe and reliable electricity during Thanksgiving!. "Our System Operation Center usually sees an electricity load spike between 9 - 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when holiday chefs turn on...
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!

If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home

Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
