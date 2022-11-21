Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WBIR
Fantasy of Trees kicks off to raise money for East Tennessee's littlest patients
Fantasy of Trees runs until Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Knoxville Convention Center. It's trying to raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
Rural Metro says the number one cause of house fires during Thanksgiving is cooking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Rural Metro Fire Department said Thanksgiving is a day when they usually see a spike in the number of reported house fires. People may try to deep-fry turkeys or try other unconventional ways of cooking the traditional dinner. "Nobody wakes up and says, 'Oh, I...
38th annual Turkey Trot to kick off Thanksgiving morning in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before you fill up on a big Thanksgiving meal, why not work off some calories with a leisurely morning 5K? The Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot and Little Gobbler Kids Run is returning for its 38th year!. Knoxville Track Club is expecting a record-breaking crowd this year....
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
WBIR
Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
Spotty water services leads to people on English Mountain canceling Thanksgiving plans
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — People who live on English Mountain said they lost water service earlier this week, between Sunday night and Monday morning. Patricia Rogers said she and her husband drove to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, Monday morning, to take showers. "We had to pay $180 to...
RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3. The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
TVA sees electricity load spike on Thanksgiving morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority shared on Facebook Thursday that it's working hard to make sure everyone has safe and reliable electricity during Thanksgiving!. "Our System Operation Center usually sees an electricity load spike between 9 - 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when holiday chefs turn on...
WBIR
'It's like mourning the living' | Hold on to Hope launches to support families with missing loved ones
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each night more than 400 people experiencing homelessness sleep at Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries. Behind each of those people are family or friends who may or may not be wondering where they are, and if they're still alive. That is the case every day for Burt...
LIST: Times and locations of Food City Santa visits
Food City has compiled a list of times and locations where you will be able to find Santa Claus.
KPD: 69-year-old woman found safe after she was reported missing in South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Brenda Nichols, 69, was found safe Wednesday night. The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday they were searching for a missing 69-year-old woman who could possibly have dementia. They said Brenda Nichols was last seen at around 2 p.m....
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Former 'Hotel Knoxville' location to be turned into apartments for students and young professionals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large slanted building with views of downtown Knoxville is being transformed. The iconic pyramid-shaped building near the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame could soon be an apartment complex for students and young professionals. According to an application for grant funding from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance,...
itinyhouses.com
One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!
If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
WATE
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0