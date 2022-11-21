Read full article on original website
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?
“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Out Strange Issue With Commercial Volume
Yellowstone fans may be eagerly anticipating new episodes, but they’re recoiling from the crazy high volume of the commercials. The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, is constantly under attack from those who surround their land – developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson) follows the Duttons as they fight to keep control of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.
Netflix turned cancelled TV show into its current most-watched series worldwide
Netflix has managed to take a cancelled show and turn it into the most watched series on its platform - and you can see a trailer for the show here:. Mystery-drama Manifest originally landed on NBC back in 2018, but fans were left devastated when it was dropped after three seasons; not least because it ended on a cliffhanger.
How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon
Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
How to watch ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ premiere for free
“Criminals Mind” returns Thursday, November 24 with a new season called “Criminal Minds: Evolution” on Paramount Plus. “Criminal Minds: Evolution” is a new iteration of the popular police procedural crime drama TV series. The first two episodes of the season will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day), at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. The first of those two episodes will also air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
IGN
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and More
Everyone knows you can score great Black Friday deals on things like TVs, video games, and more. What you might not know is it’s also a great time to sign up for a streaming service. Many of the major streamers, from HBO Max to Hulu, offer fantastic Black Friday deals on their services. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Without Cable
Aside from stuffing our faces with turkey and catching up with friends and family, one of the things we're most looking forward to this Thanksgiving is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From Broadway performances to marching bands and the famous Radio City Rockettes, the annual celebration through the streets of New York City is back for the 96th year in a row on November 24, and airs on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.
TVGuide.com
Black Friday 2022: Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has got you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels for Black Friday. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime,...
AMC Plus Is $1.99 For Black Friday—Just in Time to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale For Cheap
If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV. In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
TechRadar
Hulu's Black Friday offer is the streaming TV deal of the year
The 2022 Black Friday sales are underway. The day itself doesn't arrive until November 25, but we've already seen plenty of discounts so far, and our Black Friday live blog is the best place to keep up with the biggest and newest deals as they drop. While most retailers slash...
All the live sports on Paramount Plus
Want to know exactly what you can watch in terms of live sports on Paramount Plus? We've got the full rundown right here.
‘Lilyhammer’ to Remain on Netflix After Streamer Makes Last Minute Deal
Turns out, the “end of an era” at Netflix was a false alarm. Following recent reports that “Lilyhammer” would be leaving the service following the expiration of a 10-year licensing agreement, Netflix has closed a last minute deal to continue streaming the show. The news was revealed to IndieWire by Netflix, and means that all 24 episodes of Netflix’s first original series will continue to be available to subscribers. “Lilyhammer” starred longtime E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt (who also produced, wrote, directed, and served as music supervisor) as a mobster who relocates to rural Norway after entering the witness protection...
‘Yellowstone’ again tops TV’s entertainment shows; NBC wins week
“Yellowstone” was the most watched entertainment program for the second time in the two episodes of its fifth season, and one of two to average more than 7 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday. The Kevin Costner-starring neo-Western averaged a combined 8.832 million viewers on...
nexttv.com
'The Crown' Goes Down in Week 2 - Netflix Weekly Ratings for Nov. 14-20
Royal watching was still the top pastime on Netflix last week, but the audience dropped by a disappointing 22% for Season 5's first full seven-day frame. Season 5 of The Crown saw its second-week audience on Netflix drop nearly 22%, but it still led all series and movies on the platform for the week of Nov. 14-20 with 84.3 million streaming hours.
nexttv.com
Football Leads for Watch-Time, Ad Impressions, But Basketball Jumps Up: TV By the Numbers
Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of November 14-20, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Inscape (opens in new tab), and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv (opens in new tab). Most-Watched Shows and Networks. Via Inscape,...
