Maryland State

MassLive.com

FanDuel Maryland promo code: $200 bonus for NFL games following launch

The latest FanDuel Maryland promo code offer is delivering a huge bonus at launch, one which will likely be utilized by many on the three NFL Thanksgiving games. Maryland is finally joining the sports betting party and it’s just in time for some holiday football, and this offer provides $200 in guaranteed bets on Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys or Patriots-Vikings.
MARYLAND STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Maryland’s regulated sports betting market officially opens

Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $200 in Free Bets

Maryland sports bettors, today is your day! Online sports betting is officially legal in Maryland and FanDuel’s new promo code allows new customers to bet $5 to get $200 in free bets!. Click on the link below for more information on the offer so you can get your bets...
MARYLAND STATE
104.5 The Team

What a Call! Which Broadcast Legend Do New York Sports Fans Love Hearing Most?

If you've watched, or listened to, a major sports moment during your lifetime, there was likely a broadcaster that was telling you about it. Broadcasters can make or break a game for a sports fan, and because of this, there are only certain play-by-play announcers and analysts who fans enjoy hearing on their radio, or seeing on their television screen. They could be funny, they could be knowledgeable, or they could have the voice of the Good Lord himself.
NEW JERSEY STATE
profootballnetwork.com

PointsBet Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting

PointsBet Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, PointsBet Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 12 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the PointsBet Sportsbook in Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Yes, a Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling cheap gas

MARYLAND, USA — Convenience chain Sheetz is running a sale on some of its gas. Unleaded 88 gas is selling for $1.99 per gallon, according to the company. But we came across a claim saying it would be illegal for Sheetz to sell gas that low in Maryland. Is that true?
MARYLAND STATE
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Companies That Benefit as Maryland Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Cresco, Curaleaf, and Trulieve each have at least three dispensaries operating in Maryland. In addition to Maryland, Missouri legalized marijuana, and New York will be coming online soon. The multi-state operators are in excellent positions to benefit from these developments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
MARYLAND STATE
Zacks.com

MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Betting App in Maryland

MGM - Free Report) and Entain Plc’s joint venture BetMGM recently announced the launch of its mobile app in Maryland. The app will enable customers to access several online betting options. BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, “The convenience of our best-in-class mobile app connects directly to the engaging atmosphere...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting

(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Watch Bucks vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls haven't won a game against Milwaukee since April 20th, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

https://www.masslive.com/

 https://www.masslive.com/

