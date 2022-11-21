Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994DianaOakland, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
Related
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
WWE signs Netflix star to wrestling deal
WWE has signed the star of a hit Netflix show to a wrestling deal. ‘Cheer’ star Gabi Butler revealed Tuesday that she’s signed with WWE. The 24-year-old Butler, a native of Boca Raton, Florida, told PEOPLE that she inked the deal to join the top pro wrestling promotion in the world. PEOPLE writer Natasha Dye wrote, “Cheer star Gabi Butler Read more... The post WWE signs Netflix star to wrestling deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/24): Starrcade '83: A Flare for the Gold
Ric Flair pinned NWA World Champion Harley Race in a steel cage match to win the title
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
ComicBook
MJF's First Challenger for His AEW World Championship Confirmed
MJF has his first challenger lined up now that he's the new AEW World Champion. This week's AEW Dynamite saw Ricky Starks overcome his injuries to win the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament, defeating Ethan Page after managing to take down both Lance Archer and Brian Cage last week. The match between Friedman and Starks will take place on Dec. 14 at the Winter is Coming event in Garland, Texas.
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two For January 21
A second Wrestle Kingdom is coming. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome is already scheduled for its annual January 4 date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair, with the events taking place on back-to-back nights, since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results
Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
PWG Announces Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Will Take Place On 1/7 And 1/8
The dates are set for PWG BOLA. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on January 7 and 8. Aside from COVID years (2020 and 2021), the annual tournament has taken place since 2005. Past winners include Kenny Omega, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Riochet, and Bandido.
Johnny Gargano Debuts 'Rebel Heart' Remix Theme On 11/21 WWE Raw
On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano made his way to the ring and was accompanied by a new version of "Rebel Heart." The song had a different opening rift and the lyrics were sung by a male voice as opposed to a female voice. Fans can...
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling
Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More
New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
NJPW Super Junior Tag League night two results
TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman headlined the show.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0