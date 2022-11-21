ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales

The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head

Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
lastwordonsports.com

Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win

Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
NBC San Diego

Caps in Soccer Explained During 2022 FIFA World Cup

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you're likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does not refer to a type of hat a player is wearing. Rather, it is a term associated with their senior national team.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Uruguay-South Korea in scoreless battle

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Uruguay-South Korea in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier Thursday, Switzerland handled Cameroon to win 1-0. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX...

