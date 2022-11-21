Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is making a desperate plea to return a pair of stolen dogs. Jenna Hayes told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her...
Two arrested after MPD executes four search warrants
The Milwaukee Police Department said two men have been arrested after officers executed four search warrants Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash
A 21-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
CBS 58
Third woman to fall unconscious in presence of wanted man dies in hospital
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest woman to fall unconscious in the presence of a wanted man has died. Timothy Olson is still on the loose. Racine police warn Olson is a danger. South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death. A news release was careful not to...
CBS 58
Police identify Timothy Olson as Person of Interest in death of Raina Reighns
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends of Raina Reighns identify her as the latest victim who fell unconscious while in the presence of Timothy Olson, and ultimately died. Reighns' friend Daniel Walsh said they met over a year ago and became fast friends. They shared a love for karaoke. "She was...
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Serious injury crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
Dodge Co., WI – A 67-year-old Cambria man received life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Watertown. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle, and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, towards a...
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
CBS 58
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper reflects on Darrell Brooks trial
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's time for Darrell Brooks to stop running. It's time for him to stop lying. It's time for him to be held accountable for his actions." We're hearing from the woman who prosecuted Darrell Brooks, sending him to prison for life for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Fond du Lac woman stabbed multiple times in domestic violence killing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac woman was stabbed multiple times and suffered head trauma in a domestic violence killing, police say. Jacquelyn Jo Rooney, 51, was found dead Nov. 12 at her apartment on E. Merrill Avenue. Gary E. Davis, 57, was charged Tuesday...
