Germantown, WI

WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is making a desperate plea to return a pair of stolen dogs. Jenna Hayes told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
OAK CREEK, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say

A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
MUSKEGO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
FOND DU LAC, WI

