Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup.Lawyers for Murray Hooper, who was convicted of killing William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, say the existence of the photo lineup wasn't disclosed until this month. A prosecutor told the state’s clemency board that Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, who survived being shot in the head, had been unable to identify Hooper as the attacker when she...
Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
BBC
Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Complex
YNW Melly Might Face Death Penalty If Convicted Following Appeals Court Decision
Rapper YNW Melly could be facing the death penalty if convicted after a Florida Appeals court ruled a judge’s decision in his murder case was incorrect. Per Billboard, Florida’s District Court of Appeal has overruled Judge Andrew Siegel’s decision to forbid prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. Siegel made the ruling in July, and said prosecutors had violated state rules when they failed to give Melly and his attorneys the appropriate notice they planned to seek capital punishment. Florida’s District Court of Appeal, however, said prosecutors complied with state rules because they gave notice when they charged Melly in 2019.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Outcry prompts Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision to free convicted killer from prison
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Man sentenced to death over jury's wish seeks execution stay
Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the man's upcoming execution
Man serving life for raping, killing elderly woman as a teen wins chance to argue for new sentence
A man who has spent his entire adult life behind bars for raping and killing an 86-year-old woman in 1986 will get a chance to argue for a new sentence. A state appeals court recently granted Casey Terry a Comer hearing, or Comer petition, named for a New Jersey Supreme Court decision earlier this year that gives a prisoners convicted of murder as a juvenile a chance to argue for a new term after serving 20 years.
