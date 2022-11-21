ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

FanDuel Maryland promo code: $200 bonus for NFL games following launch

The latest FanDuel Maryland promo code offer is delivering a huge bonus at launch, one which will likely be utilized by many on the three NFL Thanksgiving games. Maryland is finally joining the sports betting party and it’s just in time for some holiday football, and this offer provides $200 in guaranteed bets on Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys or Patriots-Vikings.
MARYLAND STATE
Bruins’ 7-game win streak snapped with 5-2 loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
BOSTON, MA
Genius and the NFL score streaming deal with three Canadian sportsbooks

Genius Sports and the National Football League (NFL) have entered to a Canadian video streaming licensing agreement with three sportsbook operators – Bet365, Canada-facing Bet99 and esports-focused Rivalry. Bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry will be permitted to provide their customers with video streams of all regular and post-season NFL matches...
