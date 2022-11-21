Buy Now, Pay Later: Online payment plan exponentially expanding, but experts and officials eye more regulation and urge consumer caution

On Wednesday, federal parliament passed Labor’s bill to reduce childcare fees for many Australian families. More affordable childcare for families is great, but it will not solve all the issues in the sector. Schools are not the ones with a teacher crisis. Early childhood services are also hit with chronic staff shortages. As of October, there were about 6,800 advertised positions for early childhood educators in Australia. The pandemic has not helped. There was a 40% increase in job ads between April 2021 and April 2022. Before COVID-19, there was about 30% annual turnover in the sector, and up to 45%...

22 MINUTES AGO