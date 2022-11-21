Buy Now, Pay Later: Online payment plan exponentially expanding, but experts and officials eye more regulation and urge consumer caution

Read full article on original website
Related
Meta's Metaverse Ambitions In Jeopardy As FTC Challenges Within Unlimited Acquisition
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc META squashed competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc instead, Bloomberg reports. The FTC said that the acquisition would keep the tech giant from entering the space through...
ffnews.com
iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto
Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
The iPhone Mistakes That Are Putting Your Personal Data At Risk, According To Tech Experts
Right this moment you’re making mistakes on your iPhone that can cost you — maybe not financially, but with your security. Knowing which of the most egregious iPhone data and security mistakes to avoid can keep you as safe as possible, whether you’re using your phone for banking, shopping, working, or just scrolling.
Ars Technica
Major tax-filing websites secretly share income data with Meta
Here to add another layer of dread ahead of the upcoming tax season, The Markup reported that some of the biggest online e-filing services—unbeknownst to millions of users—have been sharing sensitive user financial information with Meta. Some services linked user names and email addresses with detailed information like income, refund amounts, filing status, and even the amount of dependents’ college scholarships.
crowdfundinsider.com
Atoa Wants to Obliterate Visa and Mastercard by Dropping Fees, Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Using credit cards is convenient but costly for merchants. So much so, they just raise their prices a bit for everyone. UK-based Fintech Atoa wants to challenge the dominance of Visa and Mastercard by cratering the cost of accepting payments by up to 70%, and the company has just announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding.
WALA-TV FOX10
Nonprofits offer money management options to those saddled with debt
InvestigateTV - It’s hard to get out of debt when you keep getting hit with higher costs, new fees, and changing interest rates. Many Americans turn to nonprofit companies that can help them create a debt management plan to escape the cycle. Heather McAfee is the first to tell...
Google will pay $392m to 40 states in largest ever US privacy settlement
Google has agreed to a $391.5m settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced on Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people’s location data even...
How a Canadian program that helps educators 'thrive' not just 'survive' could help address Australia's childcare staff shortage
On Wednesday, federal parliament passed Labor’s bill to reduce childcare fees for many Australian families. More affordable childcare for families is great, but it will not solve all the issues in the sector. Schools are not the ones with a teacher crisis. Early childhood services are also hit with chronic staff shortages. As of October, there were about 6,800 advertised positions for early childhood educators in Australia. The pandemic has not helped. There was a 40% increase in job ads between April 2021 and April 2022. Before COVID-19, there was about 30% annual turnover in the sector, and up to 45%...
US Army and CDC remove code from apps after finding out it was Russian-made
A hot potato: The tension between Russia and the United States has authorities overly cautious about using any software or digital services from the region. Reuters has identified one Russian firm that appears to be posing as a US developer. So far, two government agencies have pulled or altered apps using the Siberian provider's code.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
Groceries delivered in 60 minutes: it's on the cards but just not yet
From the food replicator in Star Trek to Dumbledore summoning food in Hogwarts’ banquet hall, we love the idea of instant food on demand. This week, Australian supermarket giant Coles appealed to that love by announcing a pick-and-collect service that takes less than 60 minutes, shaving 30 minutes off its existing promise. You’ll be able to order up to 40 items from a list of more than 20,000 products online, then drive to one of 400 Coles supermarkets offering the “Rapid Click & Collect” scheme to collect your groceries within the hour. Some news reports have given the impression this is a home...
Mobile Banking App Features You May Not Be Using (But Should)
If you want to keep in-person bank visits to a minimum, be sure to use your mobile banking app's best features.
ffnews.com
A Retailer’s Guide to Combating Online Fraud this Festive Season
Online commerce has grown to become a critical component of the retail industry: in August 2022, the value of internet sales as a percentage of total retail sales in the UK was 24.2%. As a result, retailers’ strategies are increasingly centred around the growing number of digitally native shoppers. And with the ‘golden quarter’ of festive retail activity upon us, that emphasis will come to be even more important over the coming weeks.
US News and World Report
German Regulator Stays Vigilant as Meta Changes VR Headset Rules
BERLIN (Reuters) - Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms has responded to the German cartel office's concerns by allowing the use of its virtual reality headset without a Facebook account, the office said on Wednesday. The cartel office has been closely watching Meta since May when it declared it was of...
ffnews.com
Payset selects Thought Machine to bring next-generation financial services to UK and European markets
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces it has been selected to power Payset, the online payments platform and provider of multi-currency accounts, debit cards, and currency exchange services to small and medium businesses. Thought Machine’s next-generation core banking platform Vault Core and its Universal Product Engine provide...
Italian Banking Group Sella Launches Biometric Payment Card
Italian banking group Sella Group has collaborated with IDEMIA to launch biometric payment cards that are powered by IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution. Sella Group, which has a presence in five countries, will offer the new biometric payment card to select target segments, IDEX Biometrics said Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a press release.
