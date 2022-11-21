ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

seehafernews.com

Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case

Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Law enforcement drones; privacy questions over 'eye in the sky'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Law enforcement agencies in our area are relying more and more on drones in the fight against crime. In the basement of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, The Citizens’ Academy gets a lesson on these "eyes in the sky." For 11 weeks, the group meets to learn more about how deputies keep our community safe. The topics change every class. Few generate as many questions and awe as the department’s Unmanned Aircraft Unit.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station

Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Wisconsin Republican budget chiefs: Latest surplus numbers don’t give governor 'blank check'

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will write Wisconsin’s next state budget say Gov. Tony Evers shouldn’t get excited about the latest surplus numbers. The Department of Administration on Monday said Wisconsin’s budget surplus could top $6.6 billion by the time the current state budget ends in June. DOA also said it expects $1.5 billion in new revenue growth during the next state budget. That means Wisconsin’s main account...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
WISCONSIN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Wisconsin DNR: 2022 Preliminary Gun Deer Harvest Totals

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through November 27th, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28th – Dec....
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE

