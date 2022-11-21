Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case
Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
Law enforcement drones; privacy questions over 'eye in the sky'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Law enforcement agencies in our area are relying more and more on drones in the fight against crime. In the basement of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, The Citizens’ Academy gets a lesson on these "eyes in the sky." For 11 weeks, the group meets to learn more about how deputies keep our community safe. The topics change every class. Few generate as many questions and awe as the department’s Unmanned Aircraft Unit.
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station
Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
Wisconsin Republican budget chiefs: Latest surplus numbers don’t give governor 'blank check'
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will write Wisconsin’s next state budget say Gov. Tony Evers shouldn’t get excited about the latest surplus numbers. The Department of Administration on Monday said Wisconsin’s budget surplus could top $6.6 billion by the time the current state budget ends in June. DOA also said it expects $1.5 billion in new revenue growth during the next state budget. That means Wisconsin’s main account...
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin DNR: 2022 Preliminary Gun Deer Harvest Totals
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through November 27th, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28th – Dec....
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
Lead Waukesha prosecutor who helped convict Darrell Brooks calls case 'pinnacle of my career'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's been less than a week since Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for the parade attack one year ago. Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said they're still feeling a sense of relief that a jury convicted Brooks following...
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
